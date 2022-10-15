Battle of Bramall Lane: Chaotic scenes as nine-man Blackpool denied stunning victory by Sheffield United

Michael Appleton’s side looked to be heading for a second successive victory after coming from two goals down to lead 3-2.

They even survived a late penalty when Rhian Brewster's spot-kick rebounded off the post.

Jerry Yates scored twice for the second game running

But after Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson were both shown red cards for two yellows, the Seasiders were forced to play the last 10 minutes – plus EIGHT of stoppage time – with two men down.

Oliver Norwood then broke Blackpool’s hearts in the 98th minute when he scrambled home a late equaliser for the hosts.

The drama didn’t end there though, with the two sets of players scrapping after the final whistle with referee David Webb long losing control of the game.

Wes Foderingham was shown a straight red for the Blades, while Shayne Lavery was also brandished a red despite only appearing to be wrestled to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we pause for breath, it’s still an excellent point for Appleton’s men, but they arguably deserved more for a superb performance from start to finish.

Liam Bridcutt has been handed a first Blackpool start for today’s game against Sheffield United.

The midfielder has been rewarded for his impressive cameo off the bench during last week’s 3-1 win against Watford.

Bridcutt is joined in the midfield three by the returning Kenny Dougall, who is back available after serving a one-game suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Sonny Carey and Callum Wright drop out of Michael Appleton’s line-up.

Elsewhere, Shayne Lavery replaces Theo Corbeanu as the Seasiders name all three strikers in their side for the second time in three games, having taken the same approach for the recent goalless draw against Sunderland.

Rhys Williams (shin), Jordan Gabriel (knee), James Husband (calf), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.

The home side, who started the game top of the table despite losing two of their last three encounters, had the ball in the back of the net inside two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tommy Doyle’s close-range ‘goal’ was rightly ruled out for offside as the Seasiders had judged their high line to perfection.

Blackpool were showing really good intent early on, with plenty of bite to their pressing which was unsettling their high-flying opponents.

But that good early work was undone in a split-second when Dom Thompson’s error led to a Blades goal.

The left-back gave the ball away under no real pressure, allowing the hosts to swing in a dangerous cross from the right which Billy Sharp nodded back down to the onrushing James McAtee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder took a couple of attempts to score but he eventually bundled the ball home despite the best attempts of Blackpool’s defenders.

Despite the setback, the visitors maintained their bright early start and came close through former Blade Gary Madine, who volleyed narrowly over from Shayne Lavery’s right-wing cross.

The Seasiders continued to cause problems on the transition, with Jerry Yates curling over via the aid of a slight deflection after being teed up by Kenny Dougall.

The home side, as they were always going to at some point, enjoyed a spell of pressure as they began to get in behind Blackpool’s left worryingly often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was only so long the Seasiders could hold on as the Blades predictably added a second midway through the first period, as Iliman Ndiaye nodded home from close range.

It was another soft, soft goal to concede from Blackpool’s point of view, as Oliver Norwood was allowed to run down the right virtually unopposed to deliver a powerful low cross which Maxwell could only palm straight to Ndiaye, who couldn’t miss from all of two or three yards.

Despite the frustrations, Blackpool’s game plan was still largely working - causing anxiety among the home fans who were surprisingly quiet despite their two-goal lead.

That lead was deservedly reduced to just one on the half-hour mark though when Yates got himself on the scoresheet once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was such a clever goal from the backtracking forward too, somehow managing to stretch his neck to head back across goal and into the far corner of the net after being picked out by Kenny Dougall’s clever cross.

The one major weakness from Blackpool’s first-half was in the wide areas, as the Blades continued to get in behind both full-backs alarmingly easily.

Maxwell pulled off a wonder save to keep the scores at 2-1 to deny Doyle’s rising shot, somehow managing to tip the powerful effort over the crossbar.

Blackpool went close again five minutes before the break, Marvin Ekpiteta sending a looping, curling header towards the top corner from a free-kick only for the ball to drop just over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away end was sent into raptures three minutes before half-time when Blackpool deservedly pulled themselves back level - and guess who got it?

Yes, it was that man Yates once again, scoring for the fourth time in just 51 minutes of football with a carbon copy of his first goal against Watford, only from the other side.

Shayne Lavery also deserves huge credit for his tenacity in the build-up before showing the wherewithal to pick out the unmarked Yates at the back post to side foot home in empathic fashion.

The Blades came close to restoring their lead on the stroke of half-time when Ben Osborn whistled a low shot just past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, in first-half stoppage time, the home fans thought their side ought to have been awarded a penalty when McAtee appeared to be tripped in the box by Jordan Thorniley.

But referee David Webb disagreed, giving Blackpool a free-kick instead and brandishing a yellow to McAtee, much to the frustration of the Blades supporters who were already frustrated with their side’s display as it was.

Five minutes into the second-half, Blackpool’s remarkable turnaround was complete.

Charlie Patino surged through the centre of the park after taking a wonderful first touch, but his pass was blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A little fortuitously, the ball diverted straight into the path of Kenny Dougall who showed composure to slot the ball past keeper Wes Foderingham.

It all became a bit frantic from this point onwards, with the home side committing more and more men forwards and causing all sorts of problems from wide areas.

But what that did do was create openings and space for Blackpool on the break, Patino fizzing a shot just wide after being played in by Yates.

Blackpool’s display was summed up by the tireless running of Shayne Lavery, who sprinted the length of the field to make a crucial defensive header as the home side looked to get in at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was temporarily halted midway through the second period when referee David Webb bizarrely allowed play to continue despite Liam Bridcutt being floored in the box with a head injury.

The physio team and doctor tended to Bridcutt for a considerable period of time, although the midfielder was able to eventually return.

With barely 10 minutes remaining, Blackpool completely lost their heads - shown two red cards in quick succession to be reduced to nine men.

Marvin Ekpiteta was the first to go, scything down Rhian Brewster to be shown a second yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barely a minute later, Thompson was also shown a second yellow after stupidly kicking the ball away after conceding a corner.

With four minutes remaining, after a predictable spell of pressure from the hosts, the Blades were awarded a penalty when Yates was adjudged to have pulled a shirt in the box.

Brewster was the man to step up and he did beat Maxwell, who dived the right way, but his spot kick rebounded off the post and to safety.

With a minute of normal time remaining, Maxwell somehow produced a magical save to tip Oli McBurnie’s header away from danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes into the eight minutes added on, substitute Anel Ahmdedhodzic forced the ball back home for the home side, only to turn around and see the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

After a string of late corners, the Blades finally equalised in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Norwood forcing the ball home from the edge of the box.

Against all the odds, the Seasiders nearly won the game with the final kick of the game as CJ Hamilton got in behind, only to be crowded at the all-important moment.

The drama continued after the final whistle though, with the players coming together before both sides were shown red cards - Wes Foderingham for Sheffield United and Lavery for Blackpool after the latter had been wrestled to the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It spelled the end of an utterly chaotic afternoon in South Yorkshire.

TEAMS

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Norrington-Davies, Baldock (Khadra), Egan, Basham, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn (McBurnie), McAtee (Ahmedhodzic), Ndiaye, Sharp (Brewster)

Subs not used: Davies, Robinson, Arblaster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Bridcutt (Wright), Dougall, Patino, Lavery (Williams), Yates, Madine (Hamilton)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Carey, Corbeanu, Poveda

Referee: David Webb