Blackpool and Sheffield United hit with FA charge after fiery Battle of Bramall Lane

Referee David Webb dished out four red cards during the 3-3 draw, two during the 90 minutes after two after the final whistle.

Blackpool defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson were both shown red cards during the final stages of the game after picking up two yellows each.

The two sets of players would then come together at the final whistle, culminating in Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham wrestling Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery to the ground – resulting in both being sent off.

The FA has since released a statement confirming the two clubs have been charged following the brawl at the end of the game.

An FA spokesperson said: “Sheffield United FC and Blackpool FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship match on Saturday, October 15.

Tempers flared at the end of Saturday's match

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour after the final whistle.

“Sheffield United FC and Blackpool FC have until tomorrow (October 21) to provide a response.”

This is the second time this season Blackpool have been slapped with an FA charge having been punished for a similar offence against Burnley earlier in the season.

On that occasion the Seasiders were fined £10,000, double that of Burnley’s fine, given the club already has a recent history of being charged by the FA.