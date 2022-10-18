The 23-year-old was dismissed by referee David Webb following the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The FA confirmed to The Gazette that the Northern Ireland forward was dismissed for violent conduct after an altercation with Blades keeper Wes Foderingham, who appeared to wrestle the Seasiders’ striker to the ground.

Lavery will also miss the midweek game against Hull City alongside Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson — who were given their marching orders for two bookable offences in South Yorkshire — as well as the trip to Coventry City on October 29.

Blackpool's Shayne Lavery is taken to ground by Sheffield United's goalkeeper Wes Foderingham The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Sheffield United v Blackpool - Saturday 15th October 2022 - Bramall Lane - Sheffield

After the six-goal thriller against the previous Championship leaders, boss Michael Appleton had hoped that common sense would prevail. “The appeal has gone in and we find out (the verdict) later this afternoon (Tuesday),” Appleton had said.

“Am I confident? I’ve seen and watched exactly the same as what you have, so I can only go off that.

“But having said that, due to previous appeals, I’m not expecting too much but I’d like to think a little bit of common sense will prevail.

“I’ve thought that on many occasions over the years though and it’s not quite happened, so we will plan without him and if it’s anything different, we will see that as a bonus.”

