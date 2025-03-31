Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was delighted to see his Blackpool side keep their season alive with a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Both Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were on the scoresheet in the win at Bloomfield Road, as the Seasiders closed the gap between themselves and the Trotters down to three points - albeit having played a game more than their North West rivals.

The result just about keeps the Fylde Coast outfit’s play-off hopes alive heading into their final seven fixtures of the campaign.

“It was important,” Bruce said.

“Reading beat Peterborough, Charlton have done us a turn against Huddersfield, and Leyton Orient won on Thursday night, so it’s all to play for.

“We’ve kept our season alive, which I’m delighted about. We’ve always said we won’t give up on it, and of late, we’ve looked like a very decent team. When you only lose two since Christmas, then you know you’re on the right lines.

“When everyone’s fit, and there’s competition for places, we know they’re a match for anyone.”

Blackpool face huge chance against Reading

Noel Hunt (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Reading currently hold the final place in the top six, but could have their advantage over Blackpool cut to two points if the Seasiders can collect maximum points at home once again when the two go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Despite facing ownership issues off the pitch, the Royals have been able to remain competitive this season, with Noel Hunt continuing the good work done by Ruben Selles in the first half of the campaign.

“With all of Reading’s problems, they’ve quietly gone about their work,” Bruce added.

“They’ve got some excellent young players, so we know it’ll be a difficult game, but all of a sudden our home form has improved. If we’d got that right from the start then we’d be in a better position.”

