Ashley Fletcher’s fine run of form for Blackpool continued at the weekend.

The striker claimed his 11th goal of the campaign during the first half of the Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

While the 29-year-old endured a tough start to life on the Fylde Coast following his move as a free agent back in the summer, he has now become a regular starter under Steve Bruce.

The ex-Aston Villa and Newcastle United manager has helped to breathe new life into Fletcher’s career, which had been on a downward spiral across a number of years.

After joining Watford from Middlesbrough back in 2021, the Manchester United youth product was sent on several loan spells, with stints at both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in recent years not proving to be fruitful.

Discussing how he’s been able to get the best out of Fletcher, Bruce said: “Maybe having a bit of belief in him. It’s all well documented that I gave him a weekend off and told him only he could pull it around.

“You never lose your ability, but one thing you do lose is confidence - and it’s a big thing mentally.

“I think for Fletch, there were times where he found himself in a tough place, so well done to him, he deserves all of the plaudits, not me.

“We all tried to help him, and he feels at home now. He’s comfortable, and looks like a very good player again - which I’m delighted about.

“Well done to the people who brought him in. We can all see his ability, with his touch and his balance. He’s got a style, which can go against you, which is when he needs an arm around the shoulder a little bit and the confidence to keep trying the things he does.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a top class lad. I’m pleased when all the hard work shows a bit of fruition.”

Stoke City loanee continues to impress as well

Niall Ennis (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Niall Ennis was on the scoresheet against Bolton, with the striker scoring the winner in the second half following Aaron Collins’ equaliser after the half hour mark.

“They’re a handful at the moment, they’re both confident,” Bruce added.

“Since Niall has walked through the door, I think that’s his sixth goal in 10 or 11 games, which is a fantastic return.

“It’s the return to Fletch that has been remarkable - well done him. There’s been times when he’s been in an awful place, but he’s got that little bit of confidence back. That swagger he’s got looks very good on the eye.

“I’m delighted because it’s been tough for him and he’s had nothing but setbacks in the last few years, but all of a sudden he looks as if he’s got a little bit of confidence from somewhere. All that hard work has been terrific to watch.”

