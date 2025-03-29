'Great shift' to 'instinctive finish' - Blackpool player ratings V Bolton Wanderers as six score 8/10 and one gets a nine

By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Mar 2025, 17:30 BST
Blackpool kept their slim hopes of a late play-off push alive with a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders opened the scoring in the 13th minute through the in-form Ashley Fletcher. A shot from distance by Albie Morgan deflected into the path of the striker – who calmly slotted the ball past Nathan Baxter.

Bolton’s equaliser came shortly after the half hour mark, with Aaron Collins glancing a header into the far corner to beat Harry Tyrer.

This spelled a period of pressure from the visitors before the break, but couldn’t add a quick-fire second, despite coming incredibly close.

Following the restart, Blackpool retook the lead. Morgan was involved once again, with the midfielder playing a great ball into the path of Niall Ennis, who produced a chipped finish over the Wanderers keeper.

Further threatening moments did come the way of the visitors, but Steve Bruce’s side were able to hold on to close the gap between the two teams in the table.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool took on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

Blackpool took on Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Harry Tyrer was on hand to make two fantastic saves during the second half, and commanded his box well on the whole once again.

2. Harry Tyrer- 8

Harry Tyrer was on hand to make two fantastic saves during the second half, and commanded his box well on the whole once again.

Odel Offiah was once again solid on the whole at right back.

3. Odel Offiah- 8

Odel Offiah was once again solid on the whole at right back.

Olly Casey battled well to deal with the majority of things that came his way.

4. Olly Casey- 8

Olly Casey battled well to deal with the majority of things that came his way.

James Husband came into the starting XI for the injured Elkan Baggott, and had to work throughout in the left centre back role.

5. James Husband- 8

James Husband came into the starting XI for the injured Elkan Baggott, and had to work throughout in the left centre back role.

Hayden Coulson was at fault for Bolton's goal in the first half, but did make amends with some key contributions after that.

6. Hayden Coulson- 7

Hayden Coulson was at fault for Bolton's goal in the first half, but did make amends with some key contributions after that.

