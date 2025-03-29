The Seasiders opened the scoring in the 13th minute through the in-form Ashley Fletcher. A shot from distance by Albie Morgan deflected into the path of the striker – who calmly slotted the ball past Nathan Baxter.
Bolton’s equaliser came shortly after the half hour mark, with Aaron Collins glancing a header into the far corner to beat Harry Tyrer.
This spelled a period of pressure from the visitors before the break, but couldn’t add a quick-fire second, despite coming incredibly close.
Following the restart, Blackpool retook the lead. Morgan was involved once again, with the midfielder playing a great ball into the path of Niall Ennis, who produced a chipped finish over the Wanderers keeper.
Further threatening moments did come the way of the visitors, but Steve Bruce’s side were able to hold on to close the gap between the two teams in the table.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
