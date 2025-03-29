Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was delighted with his side’s endeavour to keep their season alive with a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Ashley Fletcher was on hand with the opening goal of the afternoon, as the 29-year-old continued his resurgence in a Tangerine shirt.

Aaron Collins was on hand with an equaliser for the visitors just after the half hour mark, before Niall Ennis reclaimed the lead for the Seasiders after the break.

The Trotters finished the game with 10 men, after Aaron Morley was shown a red card in the final seconds of the contest.

Reflecting on the win for his side, and how it closes the gap between themselves and the top six, Bruce said: “Bolton are a very good team, and they gave us some problems, especially in the first half, but in the second half we were much better.

“Harry (Tyrer) pulled off a good save towards the end, and defensively we were better, and we needed to be.

“We knew we were capable, I’ve said all along. Since Christmas time really, we’ve only lost twice. We shouldn’t have lost here (to Leyton Orient) a couple of weeks ago, and we shouldn’t have lost at Stockport.

“We are a threat for any team in this division. Defensively we still need to improve, but at the top end we ask a question.

“It was hard-fought, two committed teams, and exactly what you think of Blackpool V Bolton over the years. There’s that little bit of rivalry, which we all enjoy, and it didn’t get out of hand. It was a really competitive game, and we did well to win it.

“They’re a good side, and I expect them to be there like Huddersfield and Charlton. The gap between the top teams is not that great, and today we’ve come out on top.

“After they scored, we had a tough 15, 20 minutes down our left side especially, with too many crosses coming in, but we put that right at half time. I have to say, the work rate and the endeavour was terrific to get something out of it, and keep our season alive.

“I know we’re chasing four teams, which is always difficult, but we’ve got another big game on Tuesday, so same again with the crowd - they were terrific, easily as good as I’ve seen in six months, well done to them, they played their part too.”