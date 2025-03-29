Blackpool 2-1 Bolton Wanderers: Seasiders keep pressure on play-off pushing sides with hard-fought victory
Ashley Fletcher was on hand with the opening goal of the afternoon, as the 29-year-old continued his resurgence in a Tangerine shirt.
Aaron Collins was on hand with an equaliser for the visitors just after the half hour mark, before Niall Ennis reclaimed the lead for the Seasiders after the break.
Steve Bruce’s side now sit three points off the Trotters, and five off sixth-place Reading - albeit having played a game more than a number of teams above them.
The first clear opening of the game came Blackpool’s way in the 12th minute. Some quick passing saw the ball end up at the feet of Sonny Carey - who saw his shot from the edge of the box blocked over the bar by Will Forrester.
From the resulting corner, the Seasiders broke the deadlock. A shot from distance from Albie Morgan was deflected into Fletcher’s path just a couple of yards away from goal.
A fortnight ago, the striker had missed an easier chance in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient, but made no mistake on this occasion, finding the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.
Beyond collecting a couple of crosses into the, Harry Tyrer’s first real save of the afternoon was from a John McAtee header - which didn’t prove to be too much of a concern.
The Trotters’ next headed attempt proved to be far more precise, with Collins glancing the ball into the far corner following a cross from right side.
This prompted a period of intense pressure for Bruce’s side ahead of the break. A clearance off the line was required just moments after the equaliser to stop Szabolcs Schon from giving Bolton the lead, before Josh Dacres-Cogley fired a shot into the side-netting on the following attack.
Following the restart, an early chance came Blackpool’s way, with Fletcher placing an attempt just wide of the post as he looked for his second of the afternoon.
The Seasiders’ next opportunity came the way of another forward player in Tangerine just before the hour mark.
Morgan was on hand with a perfect pass to find Ennis running through, with the Stoke City loanee doing well to bring the ball down and beat Nathan Baxter with a chipped attempt.
The Trotters came close to getting an instant equaliser, but Tyrer got down well to push wide a shot from Aaron Morley.
On his next attempt, the midfielder thought he’d found the back of the net, before having his celebrations cut short due to the ball ending up in the side-netting.
In the closing stages of stopping time, another superb save was required from Tyrer, with the Everton loanee tipping over a shot from Chris Forino on this occasion to maintain a rare home win.
Meanwhile, in the final seconds, Bolton had their numbers reduced with Morley sent off.
Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson (94’), Rob Apter (71’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis (81’), Ashley Fletcher (81’).
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington (94’), Tom Bloxham (71’), Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera (81’), CJ Hamilton (81’).
