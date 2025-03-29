Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool kept the pressure on the teams pushing for the play-offs as they claimed 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Fletcher was on hand with the opening goal of the afternoon, as the 29-year-old continued his resurgence in a Tangerine shirt.

Aaron Collins was on hand with an equaliser for the visitors just after the half hour mark, before Niall Ennis reclaimed the lead for the Seasiders after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bruce’s side now sit three points off the Trotters, and five off sixth-place Reading - albeit having played a game more than a number of teams above them.

The first clear opening of the game came Blackpool’s way in the 12th minute. Some quick passing saw the ball end up at the feet of Sonny Carey - who saw his shot from the edge of the box blocked over the bar by Will Forrester.

From the resulting corner, the Seasiders broke the deadlock. A shot from distance from Albie Morgan was deflected into Fletcher’s path just a couple of yards away from goal.

A fortnight ago, the striker had missed an easier chance in a 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient, but made no mistake on this occasion, finding the bottom corner for his 11th goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond collecting a couple of crosses into the, Harry Tyrer’s first real save of the afternoon was from a John McAtee header - which didn’t prove to be too much of a concern.

The Trotters’ next headed attempt proved to be far more precise, with Collins glancing the ball into the far corner following a cross from right side.

This prompted a period of intense pressure for Bruce’s side ahead of the break. A clearance off the line was required just moments after the equaliser to stop Szabolcs Schon from giving Bolton the lead, before Josh Dacres-Cogley fired a shot into the side-netting on the following attack.

Following the restart, an early chance came Blackpool’s way, with Fletcher placing an attempt just wide of the post as he looked for his second of the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders’ next opportunity came the way of another forward player in Tangerine just before the hour mark.

Morgan was on hand with a perfect pass to find Ennis running through, with the Stoke City loanee doing well to bring the ball down and beat Nathan Baxter with a chipped attempt.

The Trotters came close to getting an instant equaliser, but Tyrer got down well to push wide a shot from Aaron Morley.

On his next attempt, the midfielder thought he’d found the back of the net, before having his celebrations cut short due to the ball ending up in the side-netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the closing stages of stopping time, another superb save was required from Tyrer, with the Everton loanee tipping over a shot from Chris Forino on this occasion to maintain a rare home win.

Meanwhile, in the final seconds, Bolton had their numbers reduced with Morley sent off.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson (94’), Rob Apter (71’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis (81’), Ashley Fletcher (81’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington (94’), Tom Bloxham (71’), Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera (81’), CJ Hamilton (81’).