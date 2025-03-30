Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elkan Baggott was absent from Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Ashley Fletcher and Niall Ennis were both on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road, as the Seasiders made it back-to-back wins after overcoming Northampton Town seven days prior.

Steve Bruce made only one change to his starting XI from the game at Sixfields, with Baggott dropping out after suffering an ankle injury in training last week.

The Ipswich Town loanee has endured his fair share of injuries since arriving on the Fylde Coast, with two separate issues wiping out pretty much his first five months with the club.

One of his previous problems was also concerning his ankle, but his latest blow isn’t thought to be as serious.

“Whether he’ll be ready for this week, I’m not sure,” Bruce explained.

“He went to block a shot, would you believe, and tweaked his ankle. He’s had unbelievable bad luck.

“It’s one of those things where this week could be a bit too early, but we’ll see.

“I don’t think it’s severe like the first ankle injury he picked up, but something similar to that.”

Bruce opted to go with James Husband as Olly Casey’s centre back partner against Bolton in the absence of Baggott, with Matthew Pennington having to settle for a place on the bench.

“It was a difficult one for Penno, because as I’ve said he’s an outstanding pro,” he added.

“I just went for the natural balance of the left footer. We had a bit of a problem down there in the first half, but tactically in the second half we got it a bit better, and it wasn’t as much of a problem.”

A blow for Onomah

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah also dropped out of Blackpool’s matchday squad for the visit of Bolton, after suffering an injury of his own.

The midfielder initially joined the Seasiders back in October following a trial period, before penning an extended contract back in January.

After arriving at Squires Gate without having a club for over 12 months, it’s proven to be a struggle for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man to get up to full fitness.

“Unfortunately he picked up a knock on Thursday,” Bruce stated.

“It’s always a problem when you pick up knocks, there’s nothing you can do. Training was physically demanding - which is what we demand, but unfortunately he picked up a knock.

“Both Elkan and Josh need to remain mentally strong. Football is difficult at the moment for those two, as they’ve picked up injuries that have hampered them. Let’s hope they can stay focussed to stay fit, they’ve both still got a good role to play.”

