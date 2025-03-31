Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rotherham United’s Steve Evans became the latest League One coach to lose his job over the weekend - less than a week before Blackpool’s trip to the New York Stadium.

The 62-year-old had been back in charge of the South Yorkshire outfit for just under 12 months, after previously managing the club between 2012 and 2015.

Despite an expectation to be competing for promotion following their relegation from the Championship, it has proven to be a disappointing campaign for the Millers - who currently sit 16th in the League One table.

A 4-0 home defeat to strugglers Crawley Town proved to be Evans’ final game at the helm, with the ex-Stevenage boss unable to replicate his past success.

This week, Rotherham come up against Northampton Town at Sixfields on Tuesday night, before their home meeting with the Seasiders at the weekend.

For those games and beyond, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Matt Hamshaw will be at the helm - with the 43-year-old named caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The ex-Derby County coach will also be assisted by Andy Warrington throughout the duration of his temporary stint.

What Rotherham said following Evans’ sacking

Steve Evans

In a statement confirming the changes at the New York Stadium, the Millers wrote: “Rotherham United can confirm that, following a meeting between the Chairman and Manager this morning, the club have parted company with first team manager Steve Evans together with Paul Raynor, Gary Mills and Ian Pledger, with immediate effect.

“Steve was re-appointed in April last year, taking charge of 50 games in all competitions during his most recent tenure.

“Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Steve, Paul and their coaching team for all their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours.

“The club can also confirm that Matt Hamshaw, together with Andy Warrington and other staff to be confirmed will take charge of first team matters with immediate effect until the end of the season.

“The club will be making no further comments at this time.”

