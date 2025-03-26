Opinion: Harry Tyrer has proved his critics wrong in the last few weeks - and now many will be hoping he will be a Blackpool player beyond this season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2-0 victory over Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon was his most composed performance to date.

While he didn’t have to pull off any dramatic saves due to the Cobblers’ lack of firepower, the way he commanded his box was impressive, and he looked like a completely different goalkeeper to the one that arrived on the Fylde Coast back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was coming off his line to deal with any balls in the box at the weekend, while during the first half of the campaign he probably would’ve been more apprehensive and less certain when dealing with similar situations.

A lot of the criticism that came his way during those early months was fair. It was a steep learning curve for him - which he’s admitted himself.

Despite this, perhaps a bit more patience was required, and perhaps the search for instant results in football got the better of a lot of us.

Tyrer’s growth this season has shown he is capable of being a first-choice keeper in League One, and his current loan spell with Blackpool will probably end with a similar verdict to his time with both Chester and Chesterfield in non-league previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old’s recent performances leaves us in a position where we’ve got to admit we were wrong with the extent of past criticism, but the actual signing of the Everton youth product still deserves scrutiny until a deal is sorted for next season.

Depending on what happens in the next few months will decide whether the Seasiders hierarchy should be praised or called out.

If something is sorted to keep Tyrer at Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis then congratulations will be in order. The club would’ve identified a promising young goalkeeper, like Dan Grimshaw previously, and developed him to a standard where he can be a real asset.

On the other hand, if he doesn’t return, then Blackpool have spent a year blooding a young goalkeeper without enjoying the long-term benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tough lessons the Toffees shot stopper has learnt could end up being to the benefit of someone else, and the Seasiders would find themselves starting all over again in their search to replace Grimshaw after his departure last summer.

Dan Grimshaw

Hopefully it will be praise being handed out, and Tyrer will continue to impress this season before sticking around for longer.

Steve Bruce has made his feelings clear on what he wants to happen, while the goalkeeper himself has shared the same sentiment.

The off-season could bring a lot of change, but some consistency in the key areas will be key - and that could mean keeping some of the other loanees as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long ago, I wouldn’t have said keeping Tyrer was the answer, but I’ve now been sold on the idea.

Your next story from the Gazette: England international shares how Blackpool stint formed part of nightmare period.