Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the team he had at Wigan Athletic remains one of the best he has coached.

The 64-year-old returns to the Brick Community Stadium this weekend with the Seasiders - who are looking for a strong end to the campaign following the disappointment of their Easter Monday defeat to Wrexham.

Since returning to the dugout back in September, Bruce has taken on a number of his former clubs, including the likes of Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

The only side he’s enjoyed two spells with throughout his career is Wigan, having taken charge of the Latics initially in 2001, before later returning for a stint between 2007 and 2009.

During his time in charge while the club were in the Premier League, Bruce had the likes of Antonio Valencia and Mario Melchiot at his disposal.

“I’ve said many times, Wigan, for that calendar year, was probably the best team that I managed,” he said.

“They were a fantastic team, we had a hell of a team. We could go anywhere in the country and take them on. Unfortunately, it didn’t last very long because the big boys bought them all.

“I had a cracking time, I really enjoyed Wigan and working for the chairman Dave Whelan. I thoroughly enjoyed it - it was a special time.”

Similarities in owners

Simon Sadler (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

After working under a life-long fan during his time at Wigan, Bruce now finds himself in a similar situation at Blackpool with owner Simon Sadler.

“They’ve got very similar traits - they both support their clubs and want them to do well,” the head coach added.

“Simon is a big fan, just as Dave is one of Wigan. They’re very common in the way they are, they both want their clubs to do well. In that respect, I’ve been very lucky to have two decent owners.

“I spoke to Simon over the phone yesterday. I don’t speak to him every day, but I think it’s important that we have a relationship that is strong. He was disappointed like the rest of us on Monday, as we were beaten by the far better team.

“He’s even more determined to take us into the Championship. We don’t enjoy being in League One, but we have to be respectful. It’s certainly been an eye-opener for me with the strength of some of the squads in the division. It’s got bigger and better.”

