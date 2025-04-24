Key update delivered on Blackpool midfielder ahead of Wigan Athletic test
The midfielder was absent from Easter Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Wrexham after suffering a minor knee injury.
Since then, the 24-year-old hasn’t been involved in training, but could take to the grass before Saturday’s trip to the Brick Community Stadium.
Explaining the Seasiders’ current squad situation, head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’ve just got the medical lads in, and we think everyone is going to be okay. Sonny Carey will probably try and train tomorrow, so we’ll see how he is and see if his knee has settled down a bit.
“When we’re trying to get to the level that we’re trying to get to, you can’t play with a knee injury, which is why he didn’t play on Monday. He’s either fit or he isn’t - we’ll see how he is tomorrow.
“He hasn’t done much over the last four or five days, so it’s certainly settled his knee down.
“He’s been in a rich vein of form, so you could say we missed him (against Wrexham). When I watched the game back, we didn’t play well enough and that’s the frustrating thing for us.
“On the day, Wrexham were far better than us throughout the game. However, we’ve got another game at the weekend.”
