Steve Bruce continues to make feelings clear on out of contract Blackpool figure as talks 'intensify'

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Blackpool’s contract talks will step up in the next few weeks after their season all but came to an end on Easter Monday.

A 2-1 defeat to Wrexham at Bloomfield Road could prove to be the final blow to the Seasiders’ play-off hopes, as both Reading and Leyton Orient both moved nine points clear of Steve Bruce’s side in battle for sixth spot.

Heading into the summer, Sonny Carey will be the main priority when it comes to negotiations with the players approaching the end of their current deals.

The midfielder, who has been with the club since 2021, has discovered his best form in Tangerine across the last few months, and has found the back of the net eight times.

Head coach Bruce has made it clear that he wants the 24-year-old to remain with Blackpool, with talks still ongoing between the two parties.

“We’re trying,” he said.

“We’ve had conversations with his agent - I met with him last week. We’re hopeful that we can strike a deal with the kid. We’d like him to stay, and we’ve made that pretty clear.

“We’ve now got to reach an agreement with the lad, and let’s hope he accepts. We’re very keen, because the kid’s been outstanding since the turn of the year, so we’d like to keep him, but there’s still a bit of work to do.

“You’ve got to let him be a little bit free. He can drift off the left - I think that’s his best position, but when he gets in on goal, he’s got a right foot, and can go the other way. He’s a good player, the kid.”

Difficult decisions to come for Blackpool

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Carey is among nine senior players who are out of contract at Bloomfield Road, with finals decisions set to be made in the next few weeks.

Richard O’Donnell, Mackenzie Chapman, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley will all sit down with talks with the Seasiders once the campaign is complete, while Jordan Rhodes and Ollie Norburn are both set to depart after spending the last few months out on loan.

“We’ve had conversations, and I’m sure they will now intensify,” Bruce added.

“We’ve not had any conversations (with players who will leave) because up until Monday we still had a reasonable chance.

“Those difficult decisions will be made in the next couple of weeks, and that’s part and parcel of football.

“There’ll be people who will want to leave that haven’t played enough under me, which I fully get. Let’s see what conversations we will have.

“We’ve got five loan players and those out of contract, so effectively you’re looking at ripping it up and starting again. I think it’s pretty common to have this in the lower leagues, so there’s a big summer ahead.”

