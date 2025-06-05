Two new players have already arrived at Bloomfield Road this month - with reports suggesting Blackpool are looking to quickly add another to their ranks.

Blackpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on a Premier League youngster.

The Seasiders have already made two signings this month, and have added some vital experience at the back.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling, with the 28-year-old penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County.

The centre back was part of the Hatters side that won promotion to League One, and featured 31 times in the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, he was quickly followed through the door by Michael Ihiekwe - who has signed a three-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has won promotion to the Championship on four separate occasions.

Blackpool’s attention could now turn to their attack, with Football Insider linking the Seasiders with Manchester United’s Ethan Williams, along with Stockport County and Hibernian.

Who is Williams?

Ethan Williams (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 19-year-old has worked his way through the ranks at Old Trafford in the last few years, having been signed from Rochdale in 2019.

While representing the Red Devils in the UEFA Youth League in the last couple of seasons, the young attacker has been able to score five goals and provide two assists in eight outings.

After initially getting a taste of facing senior opposition with United’s U21s in the EFL Trophy in the first half of the last campaign, Williams was loaned out to Cheltenham back in January.

While in League Two, the teenager featured 17 times for the Robins, finding the back of the net twice during that time.

