Steve Bruce to face former side as Blackpool announce third pre-season fixture

Blackpool have announced they will face West Brom in their third pre-season game of the summer.

Steve Bruce will come up against his former club West Brom next month - after Blackpool confirmed a pre-season friendly against the Baggies.

The Seasiders head coach spent time in the Hawthorns dugout back in 2022, with his sacking in the October of that year prompting a lengthy break from football.

Since returning to management at Bloomfield Road last September, the 64-year-old’s tenure on the Fylde Coast has had its ups and downs, but a clear plan was evident despite the club’s eventual ninth place finish in League One last term.

Bruce will be hoping for a big summer of recruitment, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe already being added to his squad.

Pre-season schedule

Work has begun on the East Stand at Bloomfield Road | Amos Wynn

A Blackpool XI will kick off the Seasiders’ pre-season schedule with a fixture against North West Counties League Division One North Squires Gate set up for Saturday July 5 (K.O. 3pm).

This will most likely be similar to last year’s meeting with AFC Blackpool, and will feature players from the Seasiders’ younger age groups.

The following week on July 12, the full senior squad will get their first taste of action as they take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm (K.O. 3pm).

When the pair met last season, it was the home side who came out on top with a 3-1 victory.

The third friendly has been confirmed as a meeting with West Brom, which will be the club’s first Bloomfield Road outing of the summer and will take place on July 19 (K.O. 3pm).

