'The rest is history': The key turning point that swung the Preston North End derby in Blackpool's favour

Preston North End were taking the initiative and it appeared just a matter of time until they took the lead. But then up stepped the North Stand.

There’s no doubt in my mind this was the pivotal moment in the game.

The home faithful knew their players were lacking in energy, it looked like they had nothing left to give. But the tangerine faithful sensed their troops were in need of a pick-me-up, so they responded by producing a roar only Blackpool fans can produce.

Fast forward 60 seconds and Blackpool, at long last, finally created a second-half opportunity as James Husband volleyed wide.

Then, in the next breath, Charlie Patino smashed one in from 20 yards to give Blackpool a 2-1 lead and the rest, as they say, is history.

It was the fans that changed the course of the game. It might have seemed like a relatively small thing at the time, but looking back it was the catalyst for Blackpool’s win.

The Blackpool fans go ballistic as Jerry Yates scored the first of his two goals

Ending on a high

From the 70-minute mark onwards, the Seasiders were scintillating. The confidence levels flew back into their energy-sapped bodies and they laid siege to Freddie Woodman’s goal.

The third goal duly arrived through Jerry Yates (who else?), who glanced home a sublime header for his second of the game, ably assisted by the supreme Patino. The match was done and the three points were secured…or so we thought.

Preston had other ideas, ensuring a nervy five minutes of stoppage time when they pulled a goal back in the 89th minute with a fortuitous effort, Callum Connolly the unlucky man to inadvertently divert a free-kick into the back of his own net via the inside of the post.

Jerry Yates now has eight goals for the season, the same number as his overall tally last season

Ryan Lowe’s men inevitably threw the kitchen sink at Blackpool during the dying seconds, even sending up goalkeeper Woodman for a late corner. It wasn’t going to be another 3-3, was it?

But the Seasiders held firm in the crowded 18-yard box before taking full advantage of the empty net to put the game to bed. Yates harassed and charged down to win the ball back before teeing up the utterly superb CJ Hamilton – who had a stormer on his first league start of the season – who raced from one end to the other before picking out the empty net, sending Bloomfield Road delirious yet again.

On this occasion, there was no coming back for the visitors and the points were finally Blackpool’s to celebrate. And oh boy, how they were needed.

Clinical

Charlie Patino shushes the away fans after restoring Blackpool's lead

Preston will claim they were the better side for most of the game and perhaps they were. The away side had 18 shots on goal to Blackpool’s 11 and the xG suggests they carved open the better quality chances too.

But Blackpool put PNE to the sword with a display of ruthless finishing, led by the talismanic Yates who now tops the Championship’s scoring charts, albeit level with three others including Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Given Preston’s defence is virtually unbreakable, or so we were told, the Seasiders didn’t make it look easy at times. The Lilywhites had only conceded 10 times in 16 league games prior to the derby, meaning 28.57 per cent of the goals they’ve conceded this season have now been scored by Blackpool.

Preston’s supposedly impenetrable backline went AWOL for Blackpool’s opener, Gary Madine picking out the unmarked Yates to head home at the far post to light up what had otherwise been a well contested first-half, but one lacking in quality.

PNE, meanwhile, were gifted an equaliser when the uncharacteristically shaky Marvin Ekpiteta conceded a poor penalty for a trip on Emil Riis in the box, allowing Ben Whiteman to slot home.

But the best stuff was reserved for the game’s conclusion. Blackpool showed spirit and character in abundance and went above and beyond in terms of physical exertion to see out the victory.

Michael Appleton roars his delight after CJ Hamilton put the game to bed

Michael Appleton was right after all, perhaps this was the perfect game to respond to Wednesday night’s disappointment.

Win their game in hand and Blackpool can go above Lowe’s men, which isn’t too shabby given the contrasting levels of optimism among the rival sets of supporters heading into this fixture.

But let’s not get carried away. This was a big win, a huge one given the context of the rivalry, but it was only a few days ago we were all bemoaning the insipid and lifeless display in defeat to Hull City.

Blackpool are still having wretched luck with injuries, another three were forced off on this occasion in Liam Bridcutt, Jordan Thorniley and James Husband. The aforementioned fatigue also reared its head at times, which is why Appleton will be so glad to have a free week before another big game against a resurgent Coventry City side next week.

But we can worry about Coventry next week, Blackpool should revel in this victory because if you can’t enjoy a derby day win, when can you?

Well managed

To finish, I must dish out praise to top flight referee Chris Kavanagh, who had a really assured and confident display in the middle.

Given the criticism of David Webb last week during the shambolic fixture against Sheffield United, it’s only fair we hand out praise when referee’s deserve it because he managed a feisty derby really well.

If anything he was a bit lenient, but it allowed the game to flow which made for a thrilling affair.

In a game like this, where you know tackles are going to be flying in from all angles, it makes sense to give both sets of players a bit of leeway, as long as they don’t go overboard.

In this current climate of referee abuse and, sadly, assaults of officials at grassroots level, it’s only right we single out referees in good moments and bad.