The Seasiders looked to be heading for a second successive victory after coming from two goals down to lead 3-2 against the league leaders at Bramall Lane.

But after Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson were both shown red cards for two yellows, the Seasiders were forced to play the last 10 minutes - plus EIGHT minutes of stoppage time - with two men down.

Oliver Norwood then broke Blackpool’s hearts in the 98th minute when he scrambled home a late equaliser for the hosts - when it looked like goalkeeper Chris Maxwell had clearly been fouled while three Blades players were also in an offside position.

The drama didn’t end there though, with the two sets of players scrapping after the final whistle with referee David Webb long losing control of the game.

Wes Foderingham was shown a straight red for the Blades, while Shayne Lavery was also brandished a red despite only appearing to be wrestled to the floor.

Here’s what a disappointed Appleton said after the final whistle:

Michael Appleton (centre) gets his point across to referee David Webb at the full-time whistle

Have you been to see the referee?

“No, it’s not been 30 minutes yet but obviously me or one of the staff will definitely be asking a few questions when we get the opportunity to.”

A crazy game

“Yeah, it was.

“I was in a little bit of shock and surprised to find ourselves 2-0 down because I thought we started the game brilliantly.

“We worked the ball and won the ball high up the pitch on numerous occasions during that first-half and we had really good opportunities that didn’t really come to what we would want and what we would expect.

“And then we concede two soft goals that could have been avoided, especially the first one. I think a couple of the players got done with the sun because it was quite difficult.

“But then to have the reaction we did - and I thought we would - it was just about making sure we didn’t concede again because I knew we would get a reaction out of the players.

“They’re in a good vein of form at this moment in time and we got our just rewards to get back in the game.”

Jerry Yates’ double

“They were really good, controlled finishes.

“The second was similar to his first one against Watford. That one was with his left foot whereas his second today was with his right.

“But even the header was well guided into the far corner and he’s clearly in a really good place.”

Feeling comfortable in the second-half

“I felt comfortable and I always thought we were dangerous because we looked a real threat when we turned the ball over.

“We knew they would have a bit of quality and they would have opportunities in the game. I’ve watched their last four or five games and they create countless opportunities and they should do because of who they are and what they’ve got available to them.

“At that moment, you’re thinking ‘they could score’ but I also fancied us to score again.”

Two red cards

“I thought Marvin’s second one was a little bit harsh because he got something on the ball, but I can see why it was given so I’ve got no issues with that to a degree.

“You have to suck it up a little bit and accept you’re going to have a difficult period to digest and deal with.

“But they’re a spirited group and where there’s a bit of willingness and determination, there’s always a chance.”

Referee losing control

“I think the way they (the officials) managed the game in the second-half was very different to how they managed it in the first-half.

“I don’t know if that was pressure from the opposition, from the stands, whatever it may be, but the balance in terms of how it was reffed certainly shifted in the second-half - and that was the only disappointing thing from my point of view.”

Was Chris Maxwell fouled for their late equaliser?

“I’ve got no idea why it wasn’t given. It was clearly a foul but just as frustrating is there’s three players offside.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a foul or not, there’s three players offside, all right in front of Chris as he’s about to block it.

“You can’t forgive him for the foul, or missing it, but you’ve certainly got to see the offside whether you’re the man in the middle or the man on the side.”

Scuffle after the final whistle

“It’s easy saying people have to keep their control, but when it happens so quickly and so suddenly towards the end of the game, I felt I needed to have my say with the referee and I did have my say.

“I was disappointed because I thought they had a poor day today.

“Listen, Sheffield United will look at it and think they’ve missed a penalty, they’ve had a lot of chances, Chris has made some good saves, but we were playing with nine men for god knows how long, so you’d expect that. That’s standard.

“For the players to put in the effort they did and not get the full three points they deserved, that’s the frustration I had at the end of the game.

“Having said that, we could have won it with CJ.”

Why was Shayne Lavery sent off?

“I’ve got no idea, because from what I’ve seen he was basically just wrestled to the ground.

“Obviously I will have a better look and a clearer look when I take a look at the video but it’s difficult, isn’t it?