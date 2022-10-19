Lifeless Blackpool serve up insipid display to lose to struggling Hull City days before the Preston North End derby

The Tigers had lost seven of their last eight games coming into this encounter at Bloomfield Road and played the majority of the match without a recognised striker.

But they strolled to a relatively comfortable win against a Blackpool side that were simply unable to rediscover the performances we saw against Norwich City, Watford, Sunderland and Sheffield United in recent weeks.

Michael Appleton’s side, who have only won one of their last seven games, now slump down to 21st place in the Championship table, only one place above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s derby against Preston North End.

Pool’s head coach made four changes to his depleted side – three of them enforced.

The suspended Dom Thompson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery all missed out after being shown red cards during the incident-packed 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

The trio were replaced by Luke Garbutt, who made his first appearance of the season, the returning Rhys Williams and Theo Corbeanu.

Chris Maxwell is unable to keep out Hull's opener courtesy of Ryan Longman

Liam Bridcutt also dropped down to the bench as the club continues to manage his fitness, with Callum Wright taking his spot in midfield.

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury, meaning the Seasiders were without eight players.

Struggling Hull, who had lost seven of their last eight games coming into this game, dropped their top goalscorer Oscar Estupinan, meaning no recognised striker was named in their starting XI.

Blackpool had some half-hearted appeals for a penalty waved away after just 16 seconds as Gary Madine went down in the box as he looked to reach Luke Garbutt’s swinging cross.

In total contrast to Saturday, there wasn’t a great deal to report in the opening exchanges, although Dimitrios Pelkas did receive a somewhat polite round of applause from the 500 or so Hull fans for at least showing a bit of intent as he cut inside from the left, only to balloon his shot well over.

Madine then came close to an early goal when he looped a header just over Nathan Baxter’s crossbar from a Charlie Patino crossbar.

While talking points and clear-cut opportunities were at a premium, the Seasiders were standing off the visitors a little too much, which allowed the Tigers to see plenty of the ball.

The Seasiders were far too passive, playing as if they were waiting for something to happen rather than making it happen of their own accord.

They were forced to wake up midway through the first-half though when Hull took the lead with a soft goal from a corner.

Ryan Longman, the midfielder playing up front, appeared to be the man to get the final touch as the Seasiders were punished for failing to deal with a ball into their box.

The visitors bundled the ball over the line at the back post despite Maxwell’s best efforts, with the referee’s watch signalling for a goal.

To Blackpool’s credit, they did respond well and almost levelled within two minutes of going behind, Jerry Yates glancing a header just over.

They weren’t behind for too much longer though as, just three minutes later, Kenny Dougall scored for the second game running to get Pool back on level terms.

It was a lovely swept finish from the midfielder as well, beating Baxter with a confident first-time effort at the back post after being picked out by Theo Corbeanu’s deep cross.

The game otherwise looked to be fizzling out to nothingness once again, although Callum Wright did have a shot blocked in first-half stoppage time.

But Hull restored their lead in the third and final minute of added time in the first period when Greg Docherty was invited to shoot - and he took full advantage by thundering a 25-yard effort into the top corner.

Docherty celebrated by running over to the North Stand to shush and goad the home supporters, which prompted a predictable response.

Madine showed some early signs of frustration at the start of the second-half as he was deservedly booked after scything down Pelkas after the Seasiders had given the ball away in the Hull half.

After getting their noses back in front, the away side seemed relatively happy to sit back in the second-half and preserve their lead while waiting for opportunities to catch Blackpool out on the break.

Andy Dawson’s men almost found that third goal when they passed their way through Blackpool’s midfield far too easily once again.

It resulted in a ball in from the left almost reaching the stretching Longman who came inches away from steering home from inside the six-yard box.

Appleton knew he needed to make a change and that’s exactly what he did in the 58th minute, introducing Liam Bridcutt for Wright to add some much-needed discipline and organisation in the middle of the park.

James Husband and CJ Hamilton soon followed as the Seasiders desperately searched for some inspiration.

A chance finally arrived for Blackpool 16 minutes from time when Callum Connolly went close with a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but the right-back’s shot was always rising and flew justover.

The insipid and lifeless Seasiders were finally put out of their misery 10 minutes from time when Hull put the game to bed with a third, Regan Slater’s long-range effort deflecting up and over Maxwell.

The home side were forced to end the game with CJ Hamilton at left-back as Husband replaced Williams in the centre after the Liverpool loanee, only just returning from injury, was withdrawn for Ian Poveda.

The damage had already been done though and the remainder of the game fizzled out with the home side unable to serve up a fight.

Even with eight minutes of stoppage time being added on for the second game running, the Seasiders were still unable to pull Hull under pressure as the away side strolled to the final whistle without breaking a sweat.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams (Poveda), Thorniley, Garbutt (Husband), Patino, Dougall, Wright (Bridcutt), Corbeanu, Yates, Madine (Hamilton)

Subs not used: Grimshaw, Trusty, Carey

Hull: Baxter, Greaves, A. Jones, Figueiredo, Docherty, Woods, Pelkas (Fleming), Seri (Sinik), Slater (Tufan), Christie (McLoughlin), Longman (Estupinan)

Subs not used: Ingram, Jarvis

Referee: Josh Smith