It was a derby day to remember for Charlie Patino and the boys in tangerine

Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 9/10s and four 8/10s following derby glory against Preston North End

It was a derby day for Blackpool to remember as they put Preston North End to the sword with a thrilling 4-2 victory.

By Matt Scrafton
35 minutes ago

Jerry Yates scored his THIRD brace in his last four games, while Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton also got on the scoresheet.

Here’s how the Seasiders rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10

Made some big saves at some crucial moments in the game. Could tell how much it meant when he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate the fourth.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 7/10

Put in a real shift. Had a tricky player to deal with in Alvaro Fernandez but stuck to his task well. Fortunate to get away with a few fouls.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10

An afternoon to forget for the captain, who conceded the penalty and looked shaky in possession on his return.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Superb once again. Stood up to the challenge well and never put a foot wrong. Crucial Blackpool keep him fit.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

