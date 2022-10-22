Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 9/10s and four 8/10s following derby glory against Preston North End

Jerry Yates scored his THIRD brace in his last four games, while Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton also got on the scoresheet.
1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10
Made some big saves at some crucial moments in the game. Could tell how much it meant when he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate the fourth.
2. Callum Connolly - 7/10
Put in a real shift. Had a tricky player to deal with in Alvaro Fernandez but stuck to his task well. Fortunate to get away with a few fouls.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10
An afternoon to forget for the captain, who conceded the penalty and looked shaky in possession on his return.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Superb once again. Stood up to the challenge well and never put a foot wrong. Crucial Blackpool keep him fit.
