Blackpool’s next opponents Stockport County head into Saturday’s on the back of a surprise defeat.

A Josh Stokes brace condemned the Hatters to a 2-0 defeat to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium, while ex-Seasiders defender Callum Connolly was sent off in the latter stages of the game following a second yellow card.

Dave Challinor’s side will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they welcome Steve Bruce and his team to Edgeley Park.

Throughout the majority of the season so far, Stockport have been able to impress, with an early 3-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road back in August setting the tone for their first year back in League One.

They currently sit fourth in the table, picking up 57 points from 33 games so far.

Reflecting on his side’s defeat to Cambridge, Challinor told the Hatters’ in-house media: “When you play against a team scrapping for their lives, what you can’t do is give them a leg up, and we did that in the first half. We gave them something to hold onto.

“As much as I spoke last week about moments, I suppose they took their moments and we’ve not taken ours. As disappointed as I am, if you really break it down, we probably had six big chances, and you’ve got to take them.

“If you’re not going to take those chances, you can argue that you don’t deserve to win a game.

“It was always going to be difficult with the way the pitch was. It was always going to suit them more than it suits us, it always looked as if it’d be more than a scrappy affair. I don’t think the game was handled well, but we’ve got to focus on what we do.

“You’re always disappointed when you don’t win football matches, but we will break it down and see where we can improve.

“I’m not to fussed about (not having) a midweek game, it gives us the opportunity to work on things, and for more players on the fringes of the squad to get some more training into their legs, or for lads who closer to fitness to be back in the squad.”

