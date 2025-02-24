Former Blackpool defender Callum Connolly will once again miss the opportunity to face the Seasiders for the first time since his departure from the club last summer.

The 27-year-old’s time at Bloomfield Road came to an end last summer following the conclusion of his contract.

After initially joining the club from Everton back in 2021, the former England youth international went on to make 108 appearances in Tangerine, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists.

Following his Blackpool exit, Connolly signed a two-year deal with Stockport County on the back of their promotion to League One.

After missing the start of the season due to an ankle injury, which stopped him making a return to the Fylde Coast in the Hatter’s 3-0 win, the former Toffees youngster has gone on to make 33 appearances for the Greater Manchester outfit throughout the season so far in all competitions.

His displays for Dave Challinor’s side in recent times saw him named as County’s player of the month for January.

In total, he helped his new club to 10 clean sheets in the league, with Stockport currently sitting fourth in the table.

Ahead of Blackpool’s visit to Edgeley Park this weekend, the Hatters suffered a rare blip on Saturday afternoon, with a Josh Stokes brace condemning them to a 2-0 defeat away to Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

An additional blow came in stoppage time, when Connolly was sent off for a second yellow card, meaning he will once again miss the opportunity to take on the Seasiders.

Discussing the red for the centre back, Challinor told Stockport’s in-house media: “It is what it is. It’s cheap, I’m not sure if it's a yellow card. Referees will tell me a second yellow card is different to a first yellow card.

“Both of them looked like they slipped. One has gone down, and the referee has booked him. He’s unaware that he’s previously booked him; whether that affects the decision, I’m not too sure.

“It’s a cheap one, but if you want to use that as an excuse, then use it as an excuse. I’d be more concerned if I was Callum as he’s now out of the team, and someone else will get an opportunity.”