'I had to' - Steve Bruce admits key Blackpool change was made to offer reward

Steve Bruce changed his system for Blackpool’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

Since the appointment of the 64-year-old back in September, the Seasiders have mainly played in a 4-4-2 formation, but switched to a back three in the second half of last week’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town.

After proving effective in earning his side a point from behind against the Stags, Bruce opted to stick with the same set-up from the start.

“I’ve thought I had to reward the lads who came on and turned it around,” he said.

“They played their part today, which I was pleased about.”

The win against Crawley was Blackpool’s first victory at Bloomfield Road since the end of September, and ended an eight game run of home draws.

It wasn’t all plain sailing following Ashley Fletcher’s first half red card, but a Niall Ennis brace and a penalty from Lee Evans in the second half was ultimately enough to secure maximum points.

Hayden Coulson was among the players to have a positive impact off the bench against Mansfield, and was rewarded with a start in his natural position of left wing-back.

“The thing with Hayden, he’s got to stay well and stay fit,” Bruce added.

“He always seems to be outside of the team because he always seems to pick up a niggle. I know he’s from Middlesbrough but he’s not made of stern stuff now and again.

“He’s nine-a-half-stone dripping wet, so physically it’s a big demand for him, but he’s a very talented footballer.”