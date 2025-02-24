Blackpool boss shares honest view on contract decision for midfielder

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states it’s good news for the club to see youngsters like Theo Upton sign professional terms.

It was announced last week that the 17-year-old had penned a contract to keep him at Bloomfield Road until 2027.

The life-long Seasiders fan has been a regular in Matthew Blinkhorn’s U18s side this season, as well as featuring twice for the first-team.

After making his senior debut under interim manager Richard Keogh against Crewe Alexandra back in September, he was handed an additional appearance by Bruce in the same competition when Liverpool U21s visited the Fylde Coast.

Discussing Upton’s first professional deal, the Blackpool boss said: “I’m absolutely delighted, he’s been here since he was eight. It’s important that we produce young players, and I’m delighted he’s signed his first pro contract. We know what he’s all about, so it’s terrific.

“There’s nothing better than a young one coming through, even at a club like ours - they want to see their own. Not so long ago big Terry (Bondo) was our centre forward, and that won’t be forgotten.”

Having followed the Seasiders through highs and lows of recent years, Upton has admitted he’s determined to be part of future success with the club.

"It’s quite a surreal feeling,” he told the in-house media.

“It’s been a special journey with lots of ups and downs but I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“This club means everything to me. Blackpool has been in the Premier League before and that is something I want to experience with this club.”