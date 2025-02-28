Steve Bruce weighs up tough call ahead of Blackpool's trip to Stockport County

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce faces a number of tricky decisions ahead of his side’s trip to Stockport County this weekend.

The Seasiders head into the game at Edgeley Park on the back of a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town at Bloomfield Road last Saturday, and are unbeaten since Boxing Day.

A nine point gap currently exists between the Bruce’s side and the top, with every game being crucial if they want something to fight for at the end of the campaign.

The Blackpool boss has pretty much a full squad available to choose from, and has had his defensive options boosted in the last week following Matthew Pennington’s full return to training.

“That’s what management is, that’s why I’m here, that’s what I get paid for,” Bruce said.

“The more good people you’ve got around you, like Penno (Matthew Pennington), then it’s only a good thing as a manager. Of course, you’ve got to pick the right team, so let’s hope I do.

“Everyone’s fit; apart from (Tom Bloxham) - which is edging towards a couple more weeks. We’re hoping everyone else will be okay apart from him.”

Bruce will also have to decide which formation to go with on Saturday afternoon, after making a couple of tweaks in the last couple of weeks.

For the majority of his time in charge of the Seasiders so far, the 64-year-old has gone with a 4-4-2 set up, but utilised a three-man defence and wing-backs against Crawley.

“We decided to give them a new toy,” he added.

“I got asked at the fans forum if I should’ve changed earlier, which I replied by saying there were a lot of those home games which we thought we could’ve won, and it didn’t go our way.

“We could’ve quite easily been six, seven, eight points better off, and then we’re in a different scenario.

“We made the change, and we had a really positive 20 minutes where we could’ve been three or four up, so it’s given us food for thought.

“We haven’t done much wrong away from home in the old system. We thought about a change so that’s what we’ve done. We’ve got an option - if you can be flexible, then it’s not a bad string in your bow to have.

“I think you know the way I manage. If you do well and you’re in the jersey, then you stay. That’s the way we’ll go, whether I reward them, you’ll have to wait and see. I’ve got a big decision to make over what we do.”

