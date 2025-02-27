Blackpool have a number of senior players currently out on loan.

Some have made the temporary move away from Bloomfield Road in order to put themselves in a better position to earn a starting spot next season.

Meanwhile, others have departed to pick regular football ahead of a permanent exit.

Here’s a look at how the senior players out on loan are performing:

Kylian Kouassi

Kylian Kouassi headed out on loan back in August, and has spent the entirety of the season so far with Salford.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 League Two outings for the Ammies so far.

Under Karl Robinson, the striker has been used both in the starting XI and off the bench in the last few weeks.

A few months ago, former Seasiders defender Luke Garbutt shared his thoughts on how Kouassi was getting on at Moor Lane.

“Kylian is still a young player, and he’s still developing,” he told Sky Bet .

“He’s settled in very well with the group, and he’s been able to get a lot of minutes which has helped his confidence – you can see it especially in the last few games, he’s starting to score now, and that confidence is coming through into his game.

“He’s got all the tools you need to be a top player – he just needs to keep knuckling down, playing week-in, week-out, and gaining experience.”

Zac Ashworth

Summer signing Zac Ashworth made the move to Ross County on loan last month in order to pick up some more game time.

The 22-year-old was signed by Neil Critchley to play in the Seasiders’ wing-back system, but a swift change of formation following the appointment of Steve Bruce saw his chances at Bloomfield Road become limited.

Ashworth was handed his debut north of the border off the bench in a Scottish Cup tie, playing 74 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to Livingston after extra time.

Zac Ashworth

The following week, the ex-West Brom youngster made his first start in an SPL game against Hibernian - which finished a 1-1 draw.

Since then, he’s made three further appearances, with all of them coming from the bench and equating to just 35 minutes in total throughout February.

Ollie Norburn

Ollie Norburn’s loan move away from the Fylde Coast last month probably spells the end of his time in Tangerine.

Despite having a one-year option available as part of his current deal, it’s more than likely the midfielder will leave Bloomfield Road in the summer at the conclusion of his contract.

Ollie Norburn

Having departed the Seasiders for more game time, the 32-year-old certainly has had his wish granted inside his first month with Wigan Athletic, with eight appearances under his belt in all competitions so far.

Similarly to his start to the season with Blackpool, Norburn hasn’t been afraid of making a challenge, receiving two bookings during his first month at the Brick Community Stadium.

Jordan Rhodes

Like Norburn, Jordan Rhodes wanted to run down the final few months of his contract away from Bloomfield Road due to opportunities being limited in Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

Since joining Mansfield Town, the 35-year-old has featured four times, but is yet to register a goal or assist.

The Stags are enduring a real tough run of form at the moment, with their only point in February coming in Rhodes’ absence in the 3-3 draw with the Seasiders.

In the following two games, the forward has featured off the bench for Nigel Clough’s side, with only one start coming his way so far.

