Steve Bruce makes feelings clear on Blackpool owner as he outlines ambitions

Steve Bruce states he wouldn’t be with Blackpool if he didn’t think the club had a chance of winning promotion to the Championship.

The 64-year-old took over at Bloomfield Road back in September, after previous head coach Neil Critchley was sacked just two games into the campaign.

As the six-month mark of Bruce’s reign approaches, the Seasiders currently sit 11th in League One, and are nine points off a place in the top six.

The former Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic boss remains hopeful that his side can close that gap heading into the back end of the campaign, but also has an eye on next season as well.

Bruce states the ambition of Blackpool owner Simon Sadler is one of the factors that convinced him to return to the dugout, nearly two years on from his sacking at West Brom.

After taking over in 2019, Sadler oversaw the Seasiders promotion to the Championship in 2021, but returned to the third tier two years later.

“The reason why I’ve come to the football club is the potential of it,” Bruce said at the club’s recent fans forum.

“Yes, we might not have the biggest of budgets, but we’ll always be competitive. If I didn’t think we had a chance of going up to the Championship, and making a fist of it, then I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“The owner wants it. Over the years I’ve worked at a lot of different football clubs, and we’re lucky to have an owner like him.

“When I hear the chaos at other clubs; he’s a Blackpool fan, and he pays a lot of money every year - which we should be thankful for. He wants the club to succeed. One of the reasons I’m sat here is because of him.”

