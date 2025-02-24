Sonny Carey states Blackpool has become somewhere that will always have a special place in his heart.

The midfielder has been at Bloomfield Road since 2021, after being handed his first opportunity in the EFL by the Seasiders.

As a youngster, the 24-year-old spent time in the Norwich City academy, but was released at the age of 15.

On the back of this, he made his way in non-league, representing Norwich United, Wroxham and King’s Lynn Town, before getting his chance in the professional game.

Carey admits the support of his family has been integral to his journey, with 14 goals and two assists under his belt in 123 games throughout his time in Tangerine so far.

“Norwich will always be my home, that’s where I grew up, but there’s definitely a special place in my heart for Blackpool,” he said.

“I’ve had to grow up quickly here. I lived at home with my mum and dad, and then I moved up here and was by myself. It’s done me the world of good, it was a new experience that I took in my stride.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a professional footballer. In my mind, I was up for the best opportunity for me, and that was Blackpool. It didn’t matter how far away it was.

“I’ve got the best family. Norwich is about five hours away, but they try to get to as many games as they can. When I played Sunday League, my mum and dad were at every game, my two sisters got dragged there too in the cold. I appreciate them all.”

Carey’s strongest position

Carey has recently been able to play a more natural attacking midfield role following a tactical tweak from Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce, but has also been used in a deeper position as well as on the wing this season.

“As a player I like to get forward and get into the box, so it’s good to play a bit more advanced after being a bit deeper - where you’ve got to be more disciplined,” he added.

“The good thing about me is I’m quite versatile, and I can play out wide, in the middle, or even as a second striker if needed. It’s something I’m quite good at.

“I’ve played in a few different positions. I’ve played off the left, I’ve played as a six, and as a 10. I’ve said before, I enjoy playing wherever - I’m not too fussed where it is.

“I had an injury which put me out for a while, but I’ve come back and I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.

“I do like playing in the middle, I’m not a natural wide player. I like time and space, driving with the ball, looking to make things happen.”

