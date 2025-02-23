Steve Bruce believes Blackpool are still capable of putting a much-needed winning run together.

The Seasiders picked up their first home win since the end of September with a 3-1 victory over Crawley Town on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, following Ashley Fletcher’s first half red card, but a Niall Ennis brace and a penalty from Lee Evans in the second half was ultimately enough to secure maximum points at Bloomfield Road for the first time 147 days.

Nine points currently separate Blackpool from the final spot in the top six, with Bruce still having belief his side can close that gap.

“We know we’ve got to put a run together,” he said.

“I’ve seen this weekend’s results, and you wouldn’t have guessed half of them. This division goes up and down.

“We’re capable. We’ve only lost one in 16. Yes, we’ve drawn too many, but that shows a level of consistency that this mob doesn't like getting beat.

“We’ll keep chipping away and try to put back-to-back wins together. We’ve got a big game against Stockport (next Saturday) - who turned us over at the start of the season. They’ve had a poor result today, so it’s all to play for.”

The Seasiders head to Edgeley Park hold the fifth best away record in the third tier, while the Hatters sit fifth in the home form table.

Edgeley Park

Bruce will be hoping his side can replicate the fight they demonstrated in their recent rare home win.

Reflecting on the victory over the Red Devils, he said: “We’re quite capable. We’ve had four or five when we should’ve won, and a couple where we’ve been happy with a draw. It could’ve so different, but there’s a lot of clubs in the same situation.

“Football is a crazy game, and sometimes you can overthink it. Today we had a change of shape, and thought we’d give them a new toy.

“I’m delighted for the supporters, their team has shown a pair of balls. From the minute we got a red card, I knew we weren’t going to get beat because of the reaction of the crowd. They got right behind their team.

“It was one of those days where you thought ‘here we go,’ but then we had a mad five. We’re never going to do it easy, there’s something in the DNA there.”