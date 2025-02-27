Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s delight ‘common sense’ has prevailed after Ashley Fletcher’s four-match ban was overturned.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker was wrongfully sent off for violent conduct in the first half of the Seasiders’ 3-1 victory over Crawley Town, with the fourth official flagging something to the referee.

Bruce immediately shared his frustration with the decision, and was booked for his protests on the sidelines, before defending his player after the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletcher made the move to Bloomfield Road as a free agent in the summer following his release from Watford.

The 29-year-old’s time at Vicarage Road didn’t go to plan, and neither did loan spells with both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday in the last few seasons.

It looked as if his time in Tangerine was heading in a similar direction, but form across the last few months has earned him a regular place in Blackpool’s starting XI.

With the Seasiders’ appeal successful, Fletcher will be eligible to feature in an away trip to Stockport County this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the decision, Bruce said: “The fourth official must’ve seen something no one else did. That’s what we couldn’t understand. The referee might not have seen anything, but the linesman was only 10 yards away. There’s been no explanation, but our appeal was successful so I didn’t need to see any more.

“When you see the video evidence, it was pretty clear to everyone if we’re going to be genuine. That’s why everyone was incensed at the time because there was nothing in it.

“For Fletch to throw a punch at people - I knew for a fact that wouldn’t be the case. Thankfully the result went our way, and he’s not going to miss the next four games, which is good news for everyone.

“After a game it’s never easy because emotions are running high, but thankfully there’s been a bit of common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appealed it through our secretary - he had all the video evidence for everyone to see. There was a panel on Tuesday afternoon, and they went with the right decision. There was nothing in it. It didn’t take long to sort it, we got the information pretty quickly.

“If VAR was available it might’ve been okay on the night. Thankfully we won the game, and the boys played their part. If we hadn't got the right result then it would’ve been a different attitude towards it.

“It was a big decision for a fourth official to get involved in, but it’s done.”