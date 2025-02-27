Steve Bruce states he wanted to make room in the Blackpool squad in order to give the club’s youngsters more chances to train with the first-team.

The Seasiders head coach made it his mission during the winter transfer window to get bodies out of the door and reduce the number of players at Squires Gate.

Bruce admits this has proven beneficial for members of the U18s squad, who have been able to make the step up to train with the senior team.

In the EFL Trophy in particular, a number of youngsters were given the opportunity to feature in a competitive senior game, while for striker Terry Bondo this resulted in three League One outings in the first half of the season.

“The big thing for me is when we’re talking about the size of the squad,” Bruce said at the club’s fans forum on Monday night.

“We let eight players go in January - two or three first-team players, but I wanted to have a smaller squad to work with, to give the opportunity so we could see the younger players come and train with us.

“Sometimes there’s been two, three, four of them, with Terry in particular.

“I remember the night at Harrogate where the kid came on and did what a young player can do. He gave the crowd a lift, and gave the team a lift. He gave us a little bit of impetus going forward.

“He will dip in and dip out. At the moment, he’s got to improve again, and hit those heights of where he was, which is normal with a younger player.

“We’ve got four or five of them who have a chance.”

Terry Bondo | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly echoed Bruce’s thoughts on Bondo, and believes the 18-year-old needs to follow certain steps to build on his early experiences.

“With Terry, he’s got potential - we really like him,” he added.

“He’s got obvious attributes, which you can see from the minutes he’s had out on the pitch.

“We’re all big believers that people keep their feet on the ground and they earn their way back there.

“As we say to all of the young players, you’re not really a professional until you’ve played 50-100 league games. Until then, you’re very much learning your trade.

“Terry is one of those who we think, with the right kind of mentality over the next couple of years, he could have a chance of breaking through.

“As we always say, it’s in his hands. It’s not something we can control; he’s got to make sure he knuckles down and gives everything he can every day to make an impact.”

Ciaran Donnelly (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The next generation

Donnelly is hopeful a number of young players at Bloomfield Road can work their way up to the first-team in the next few years.

The former Seasiders midfielder believes sending players out on loan to pick up experience of senior football is the best way forward, following the success of Rob Apter - who has been a regular at Bloomfield Road this season.

“Players have to be good enough to get into the first-team,” he stated.

“Ultimately in recent years there’s only really been Rob who has made that transition, and he’s had to work really hard to get there.

“I think he played 95 senior games on loan before he got into our team, so he really had to earn it.

“The way we’re set up as an academy, it’s difficult to get players that are good enough into a team that wants to get promoted.

“We have a challenge. We’ve got good people, and are well supported by the club.

“We think we’ve got two or three behind Rob who can make that transition in the next few years, and we’ll keep giving them that platform.”

