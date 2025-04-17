Steve Bruce shares mood in the Blackpool camp as he makes Rotherham United admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are feeling fresh after some time away from match action.

After having a weekend off due to the postponement of their game with Birmingham City, the Seasiders return to the pitch with a Good Friday trip to the Lamex Stadium to take on Stevenage, before returning to Bloomfield Road to face Wrexham on Easter Monday.

The last outing for Bruce’s side was a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium - which dealt their hopes of a late play-off push with a major blow.

Blackpool now sit nine points off sixth-placed Reading, while Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are also above them, but have all played a game more.

On the back of the blow in South Yorkshire, Bruce admits it’s been good to reset ahead of a busy end to the campaign.

“It’s never easy when you lose, but it’s given everyone a little break and freshened them up for the last four or five games of the season,” he said.

“You’ve just got to look forward to the next game, we’ve got a big weekend coming up. We’re still alive in the play-off push; it’s going to be very difficult, we understand that, but we can’t give it up. You never know in this league, you can see some strange results.

“We can only do what we can do, so can we win the next four on the bounce. It’d be nice to keep it alive for as long as we can.

“We’ve all been checking the results, but when you’re chasing three or four then it becomes difficult. We’re not going to give it up. We’ve got a tough game away to Stevenage, followed by Wrexham, and then within two weeks the whole thing is over.

“Since Christmas, I think we’ve made big progress, so we’re disappointed that we’re not closer because we could’ve been.

“I look back at Rotherham and think: ‘Maybe I should’ve freshened it up.’

“The team was confident and playing well, so I left it alone. It was disappointing. I didn’t think we deserved to lose, but our first half performance wasn’t very good.

“Up until Rotherham, we had played very well - we dismantled Reading and beat Bolton to give ourselves a chance. That’s football - if you pick the right team and you win then you’re okay at your job, but if you lose it, then you know the consequences.”

