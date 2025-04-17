Grading Blackpool's 14 signings this season - with one A, five Bs, and one E

Ashley Fletcher and Harry Tyrer

It’s been a mixed bag for Blackpool’s new signings in the last 12 months.

Some have proven to be an instant success at Bloomfield Road, others have needed time to adapt to their surroundings on the Fylde Coast, and a small number haven’t settled at all.

Since the summer, there have been 14 new additions in total, featuring both permanent arrivals and loanees.

Here’s our gradings for each signing from the current season so far:

Ashley Fletcher- B

After a slow start in Tangerine, Ashley Fletcher has really kicked on at Blackpool in 2025.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on the back of a number of disappointing spells elsewhere, but the management of Steve Bruce has helped to his best campaign for years.

With 11 goals under his belt so far, the signing of Fletcher gets a B, but could be pushed up to an A depending on how he finishes the season.

Lee Evans- B

Lee Evans was a real standout player for Blackpool during the first half of the campaign, but hasn't quite found the same levels consistently in recent times.

In more recent times, the 30-year-old’s performances haven’t been to the same standards, but still solid enough.

On a free transfer, the recruitment of Evans still remains a shrewd bit of business from the Seasiders.

Jordan Rhodes- D

Jordan Rhodes was added to the Blackpool squad on a one-year permanent deal on the back of a successful loan spell, but ultimately things didn’t go to plan - with the striker loaned out to Mansfield Town back in February.

Elliot Embleton- E

Less than six months on from joining the Seasiders, Elliot Embleton made the move to Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee at the beginning of January. The midfielder's struggles has continued in Cumbria, with 15 appearances coming his way in League Two.

The midfielder never really looked fit following his move from Sunderland, and was ultimately sold to Carlisle United in League Two on the first day of the winter transfer window.

Hayden Coulson- B

Hayden Coulson was another former loanee that was recruited permanently in the summer.

While the sacking of Neil Critchley and a change of system saw the position he was signed to play taken out of the equation, the ex-Middlesbrough man has done well at times in a more conventional left back role.

Tom Bloxham- A

Tom Bloxham (Photographer Rob Newell / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rob Newell

While the sample size of Tom Bloxham in Tangerine is pretty limited so far, based on what we’ve seen, Blackpool have a real player on their hands.

The attacker has all of the right physical attributes, is versatile, and is the perfect age to develop.

Zac Ashworth- D

Although the aforementioned Coulson was able to adapt to a new role following the move away from a wing-back system, chances were limited for Zac Ashworth to do the same.

The 22-year-old was certainly a victim of a sudden change of manager, and it simply hasn’t worked out for him on the Fylde Coast.

Sammy Silvera- D

Since making the January loan move from Middlesbrough, Sammy Silvera hasn’t really been able to have a true effect on the team.

Apart from a couple of bright displays in his first few outings, the Australian hasn’t been able to nail down a place.

Niall Ennis- B

Niall Ennis (Photographer Rich Linley / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Rich Linley

The Seasiders’ other January loan addition Niall Ennis has made his mark, with six goals under his belt so far.

At the moment, the only disappointing thing is that it was only a loan, and the fact it could prove to be a challenge to get him back permanently in the summer.

Odel Offiah- A

The best loan addition for Blackpool this season has been Odel Offiah, with the Brighton & Hove Albion defender becoming a real asset at the back, and will no doubt be playing at a higher level next season.

Dom Ballard- D

Dom Ballard’s time on loan started well but was disrupted by a shoulder injury back in September - which he never truly bounced back from.

The forward was recalled by Southampton in January and sent back out to Cambridge United.

Elkan Baggott- C

Injuries have really held back Elkan Baggott during his time at Bloomfield Road.

The Ipswich Town defender has performed well when he’s got a run in the team, but a few knocks have proven detrimental.

Harry Tyrer- B

It looked as if things weren’t going to work out for Harry Tyrer during his first few months at Bloomfield Road, but the goalkeeper has grown in confidence in recent times and has become someone the Seasiders will want back on a permanent basis.

Josh Onomah- D

On the back of over 12 months without a club, it was always going to be hard for Josh Onomah to get up to speed.

That’s proven to be the case, with the midfielder not getting enough game time to do much to impress.

