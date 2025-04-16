Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis has enjoyed an impressive few months while on loan with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a tough couple of seasons in the Championship, the Stoke City forward has found his feet again in the third tier, with six goals coming his way in Tangerine so far.

The performances of the 25-year-old will make him a target for the Seasiders this summer, but he is also attracting interest from elsewhere in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football League World report that Wigan Athletic are eyeing up a move for the former Plymouth Argyle man, with Latics boss Ryan Lowe having worked with the striker during his time in the dugout at Home Park.

The ex-Preston North End head coach was appointed at the Brick Community Stadium last month following the sacking of Shaun Maloney, and will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad during the off-season.

What Bruce has said about Ennis

Niall Ennis is hugged by Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce will be hoping the Seasiders will be able to lure Ennis back to Bloomfield Road, but has recently discussed the different factors that are at play, with the forward still having 12 months left on his contract with the Potters.

“We must remember that his parent club is Stoke, so our first conversations would be about what they’re thinking about the situation,” he said earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll have a conversation with Mark Robbins in the next week or two. We haven’t focussed on doing anything really looking forward, because the season is about now.

“The most important thing for Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and Niall is putting a smile back on their face and letting them go and play. At the moment, they’re a threat to any team in this division. They’re both confident, and are a handful - you wouldn’t want to play against them.

“Physically, they asked a question because there’s a bit of pace and a bit of height there. They’ve done very well. You’re as good as your strikers, and at the moment, we’ve got two who are playing as well as anyone in the league.”

Ennis’ career so far

Niall Ennis was pretty absent during the first half, and was replaced at half time.

After starting his career with Wolves, Ennis represented the likes of Shrewsbury Town, Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion on loan, before making a permanent transfer to Plymouth - where he enjoyed his most fruitful spell to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring 10 times and providing five assists in his first two campaigns at Home Park, he produced his best form in the third year, contributing 12 goals and six assists in 38 League One outings, as the Pilgrims earned promotion to the Championship.

Following that, he made the move to Blackburn Rovers, but things didn’t work out at Ewood Park.

Meanwhile, it was a similar story for the striker at Stoke prior to his loan move to Blackpool.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.