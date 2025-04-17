Barry Ferguson (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Blackpool boss Barry Ferguson is preparing for the biggest game of his coaching career so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old was put in charge of Rangers for the remainder of the current season back in February, following the sacking of Philippe Clement.

Since then, the former Scotland international has taken charge of nine games in all competitions, winning four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his victories came in the last 16 of the Europa League, overcoming Fenerbahçe 3-1 in Turkey.

While they were defeated at Ibrox in the second meeting between the two teams, they had still done enough in the first leg to progress.

The Gers are back in European action this evening, as they travel to Spain to take on Athletic Club.

Despite going down to 10 men in Glasgow last week, Ferguson’s side were still able to see out a 0-0 stalemate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, the Rangers boss told STV: “You’re in a quarter-final and have a brilliant opportunity,” the Rangers manager said. “I think the game is wide open, as I mentioned after last Thursday’s game.

“I spoke to the players today and these are the games you want to be involved in as a footballer and as a manager. We’re looking forward to it. But we also understand that we’re up against a very good team, who have got a very good home record.

“We will need to be very prepared. We’ve worked pretty hard over the last couple of days and we’re looking forward to the game now.

“Six weeks ago I wouldn’t have imagined standing at the sideline as manager of Glasgow Rangers. It would rank up there with what I’ve done in football as a player, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not about me, and I’ve always said that, it’s about my group of players going and showing their qualities at the highest level.

“This is a high level game for us and I’m confident that they will go and show that tomorrow night.”

Ferguson’s career so far

Barry Ferguson (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ferguson spent the majority of his playing career with Rangers, with his two stints at Ibrox coming either side of a two-year spell with Blackburn Rovers.

In 409 appearances for the club in total, he scored 57 goals and provided 29 assists, while also picking up 15 major honours, including five SPL titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder returned to England in 2009 to join Birmingham City, during which time he was part of the Blues squad to win the EFL Cup.

After two years at St Andrew’s, Ferguson made the move to Bloomfield Road in 2011.

During his time with Blackpool, he made 86 appearances in Tangerine, alongside getting a taste of life as a coach, after taking caretaker charge of the Seasiders following the sacking of Paul Ince.

He briefly made the move to Clyde as a player-manager, before hanging up his boots in 2015, where he turned his full focus to his role in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further coaching roles came his way with Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, with his time with the latter coming to an end in 2022.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.