Steve Bruce has reaffirmed his desire to extend Sonny Carey’s contract with Blackpool.

The midfielder is among nine permanent Seasiders players who could depart Bloomfield Road in the summer, with his current deal coming to an end.

Last month, Bruce confirmed preliminary talks had started between the two parties, with the 24-year-old really starting to hit some form this season.

In the last few weeks he has played a number of positions under the former Birmingham City boss, including on the left wing - where he was able to bag a brace in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Discussing the latest on the contract talks with Carey, the Blackpool head coach said: “He’s in a good vein of form at the minute - he’s confident and playing well. He is a threat.

“We’re talking to him this week again, talking to his agent. All of these things are difficult because the players have the prerogative to leave their contracts, that’s what the Bosman Rule was all about.

“I hope he commits and stays because he knows what I think of him as a player. I enjoy working with him day in, day out. We’ll put an offer to him and let’s hope he will stay for the next couple of years at least.

“He’s a great age, he’s starting to mature nicely. We’re doing everything we can, and let’s hope we’ve got the persuasive powers to get him to sign a new deal.

“I think he’s very good for a few weeks, and it’s unfortunate that he missed two months with an injury when CJ (Hamilton) was injured too. I realise we’ve got a very good player on our hands - he can play on the left, he can play in the middle, and he can play up front.

“He’s a naturally gifted footballer with an eye for a goal, which is always good to have.”

Carey’s past words

Following Bruce’s initial comments about Carey’s future last month, the midfielder discussed things from his own perspective.

“That’s how football is, I don’t get involved with all the stuff in the background,” he said.

“I’ve got a good agent that looks after me, so I know I’m in safe hands with him, and he’ll get what’s best for me.

“Discussions have opened, so it’s something going on behind the scenes. I’m loving my football at the moment, so all is good.

“The way I am, I just like to play, so I let all that go on in the background. People tell me to focus on my football and everything else will take care of itself.

“It’s been really good since the manager has come in. I wasn’t playing so much to start with, but I’ve come back from injury and I’m in the side now.”

