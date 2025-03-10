Next steps for Blackpool striker mapped out following new injury blow

Kylian Kouassi will return to Blackpool to undergo rehabilitation after suffering a new hamstring injury.

The striker, who has spent the season so far on loan with Salford in League Two, has struggled with the same in the past, and even underwent surgery for it last summer.

Since making the move to the Peninsula Stadium back in August, the 21-year-old has made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side in all competitions.

Before Christmas, had another hamstring scare, which ultimately didn’t prove to be serious, but now he is once against set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to his latest setback.

“Thankfully he doesn’t need an operation, but he’s got a long road ahead again,” Seasiders boss Steve Bruce explained.

“It’s a worrying situation for him because of the number of times he’s done. It’s a different part of the muscle, but he’s tore his hamstring again - badly.”

Kouassi initially joined Blackpool in the summer of 2023, following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.

During his first season in Tangerine, the forward scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 outings in total.

Discussing Kouassi’s new injury concern last week, Bruce stated: “It doesn’t look good. He’s having more scans. The size of the tear is significant and it’s the third time it’s happened to the boy. It’s upsetting for everyone concerned.

“He went there on the back of an injury to get some fitness, but he’s had a relapse, and this one looks serious.

“It’s a concern for all of us just to keep the boy healthy.”

