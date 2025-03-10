Blackpool produced one of their strongest performances of the season on Saturday afternoon - as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.

The result saw the Seasiders bounce back from a midweek stalemate with Peterborough United, and a 2-1 defeat against Stockport County the week before.

In the game at Edgeley Park, Steve Bruce’s side had gone into the break with the lead, before collapsing during the second half.

Following the match, former Rochdale manager Steve Eyre was critical of Blackpool’s display on BBC Radio Lancashire.

“The manager is very good, and the supporters are very good, but I don’t think anything else is very good,” he said after the game in Greater Manchester.

“I look at the outfield players. I don’t see any strugglers, I don’t see any passengers, I don’t see any novices, I don’t see anyone too old; I just see everyone is quite good, but I don’t see any of them that are very good.

“I don’t think they’re going to go anywhere with this lot in that profile.

“We can be kind and say game-by-game, and anything can happen, but no chance (for the play-offs). They’ve not got that special player, and they’re surrendering to the opposition’s half time rollocking.”

Eyre was on the radio watching Preston North End Saturday afternoon, but admitted he wasn’t surprised by the result at Oakwell after what he’d seen from the Seasiders in the opening 45 minutes against the Hatters.

“Take nothing away from last week, it was just their second half performance, because they won the first half,” he stated this weekend.

“You can get beat at Stockport County quite comfortably, most teams have done in the last four years.

“I know they’ve got a performance in them from the rare times I’ve seen them, but they didn’t respond to the extra desire, and deserved to lose.

“If they put two halves together like the one half I saw last week, then they deserve to be in the top 10, but it’s just about finding consistency.

“When you put two together, I’m not surprised they’ve won.”

Anderton shares praise

Former Blackpool defender Nick Anderton was on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire in South Yorkshire, and was impressed by what he saw from Bruce’s side.

“They were fantastic, and fully deserved the win,” he said after the match.

“They created countless opportunities. (Sonny) Carey scored two, but he could’ve had three or four. There were some fantastic performances, Steve Bruce will be delighted with his team this afternoon.

“It was brilliant all over the pitch. Going into the game, Steve Bruce made a couple of changes and went back to a back four.

Nick Anderton (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

“From the very first whistle they were the better side, and the Barnsley crowd were getting frustrated. Blackpool were on the front foot, forcing them into mistakes.

“They managed the game brilliantly. (Niall) Ennis and (Ashley) Fletcher were brilliant up top, and could’ve picked seven or eight players as man of the match. I’ll give it to Carey, but (Odel) Offiah before he went off with a head injury - what a fullback he is.

“Steve Bruce will be absolutely delighted. If anything, he could be frustrated because of the squad of players they’ve got and all the draws they’ve had, to then put a performance in like this.”

More joy away from Bloomfield Road

The victory over Barnsley saw the Seasiders pick up their 28th point on the road, compared to the 20 they’ve managed at home.

“It’s just frustrating, over the years, Blackpool have done pretty well at home,” Anderton added.

“They’ve got a great fanbase home and away. It’s hard to put a finger on it. There’s been times in the season when they’ve been leading at home and have been pegged back, or they’ve come out in the second half and switched off.

“It’s frustrating when you see a performance like that and how good they can be. Barnsley have established players at this level, but Blackpool were by far the better team.

“Going into the remainder of the season, they just need to keep bouncing into the next game, and they should be full of confidence. There’s plenty to build on.

“They should be higher, they’ll be frustrated because they know they’ve got more than what they’ve shown throughout the season. They’ve been on the wrong end of a statistic that you don’t want to be.

“They’ve got a bit of everything in the team and today was the perfect performance.”

