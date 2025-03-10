Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce is close to having a full squad available to choose from.

The Seasiders head into Tuesday night’s game against Cambridge United with only two players ruled out through injury, but by the time of the weekend’s meeting with Leyton Orient it is hoped the missing pair would’ve had a full week of training under their belt.

Tom Bloxham has been one of the club’s longest current absentees, with a calf problem keeping the forward out of action for over a month.

Despite only featuring four times in Tangerine, the 21-year-old has already become something of a fan favourite at Bloomfield Road.

On the back of his move from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee, he quickly proved why the Seasiders had made a move for him, with one goal and two assists coming his way inside a couple of weeks with the club.

Meanwhile, CJ Hamilton missed Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Barnsley with a muscle injury, but it’s not expected to be too serious.

Providing a squad update, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “We look okay. Odel (Offiah) has a cut but we think he’s going to be okay to play with it; there’s no sign of any concussion or anything like that.

“We’ve got everyone training today, including (Tom) Bloxham. It’s still a bit early for tomorrow, but everyone is okay.

“It’ll be too much for CJ (Hamilton) for tomorrow but I would expect him to be there and thereabouts for the weekend, as he was out at the training ground as well.

“There won’t be too many dilemmas. The only thing you look at is fatigue and things like that, but they were all bright enough this morning. There’s not much you can do when they’ve won 3-0 away from home, so the team probably picks itself.”

