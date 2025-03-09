Blackpool produced one of their strongest performances of the season to claim at 3-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon.

After missing a number of opportunities during the first half, Sonny Carey made amends with a brace after the break, with his two goals coming either side of a Ashley Fletcher header.

For the game at Oakwell, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce returned to a 4-4-2 formation, after using a wing-back system in the last few weeks.

A three-man defence is used by a number of clubs frequently in League One, and was the preferred set-up of former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley during his second spell at Bloomfield Road.

Bruce believes his brief switch to that style served its purpose, but made his feelings clear on using it more regularly.

“I only changed at home to break the cycle, and you could say it worked because we won, but I wasn’t happy with it,” he admitted.

“I wasn’t happy watching us on Tuesday. I always think it’s a complicated system. I prefer the way we were today (against Barnsley), and from what I gather, the supporters think that’s the best way forward.

“Half of the league play with a back three, and you can understand why certain people go that way - Man U play it. It’s different, but for me personally I’ve always enjoyed having a back four, two wide players and something up top.”

Thoughts on Barnsley win

Bruce was pleased with the way his side bounced back against Barnsley after enduring a disappointing week, which included a defeat away to Stockport and a 0-0 stalemate at home to Peterborough United.

“I wanted them to play without the edginess and spill over from the other games,” he stated.

“I just enjoyed watching us, we played with a certain swagger - which was good to see.

“You’re only as good as you are in both boxes, and we missed some big chances where you think ‘dear me.’

“We got there in the end, and it was a well-earned victory that was thoroughly deserved.

