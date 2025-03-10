Harry Tyrer admits he would be interested in a return to Blackpool in the summer if the opportunity was there.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper made the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Everton back in August, and has featured 27 times in League One.

Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 victory away to Barnsley at Oakwell was the 23-year-old’s 10th clean sheet of the campaign, as he continues to adapt to the third tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce stated he’d like to keep Tyrer on the Fylde Coast beyond the current season, and believes he’s now a better keeper than what he was six months ago.

Responding to the comments of the Blackpool boss, the Toffees’ youth product said: “It’s massive, to hear his words during the week made me and my family very happy. It’s up to myself, it’s up to Everton, and it’s up to the club - if all parties are happy then I’m sure I might be back.

“I’ve loved every single minute of it, coming into the training ground every day and playing in some big stadiums. I think our home stadium is one of the best in the league. It’s a massive club with a massive fan base, and it’s an opportunity I wouldn’t turn down if I had the chance.

“It’s one of those where we’ll see what the summer brings, and hopefully we can get up into the play-offs because I think we’re more than capable of doing that. It’s just about taking each game as it comes and seeing what the future brings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Tyrer

It’s not all been plain sailing for Tyrer at Bloomfield Road, on what is his first season in the EFL having previously spent time with Chester and Chesterfield in non-league.

There was a period in the first half of the campaign where he lost his place in the starting XI due to a dip in form, but has since earned his spot back and has featured in 19 consecutive league games.

“It’s difficult to come out of the team and bounce back from that, but I felt as if I needed that break mentally for myself,” he added.

“That Peterborough game was horrible for me in terms of losing 5-1. With self reflection, I always look at myself and think about what I could’ve done better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about working hard week in, week out. Confidence is massive in football, but grinding out results keeping clean sheets away from home against teams like Barnsley gives you a massive boost.

“I will work hard no matter what, whether I’m in the team or not. I’ve been on two loans before this, and I was in the team. I knew I was going to play every week because I backed up the performances every week.

“It’s cut throat at this level, but I definitely feel like I needed that time out of the team to have a little mental reset.

“Rich (O’Donnell) didn’t give it up very easily - I thought he was top draw when he came in, and that’s credit to him. The camaraderie around the group is a different class, and since I’ve got back in, I’ve wanted to keep the spot and not lose it again. I feel like that’s shown in some of my performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Tyrer

Tyrer admits through the highs and lows he has remained level headed, but is aware of the challenges he’s faced since making the step up from non-league to the third tier.

“It was a difficult jump, but playing every week gives you more and more confidence,” he states.

“The more games I’ve played, the more confident I’ve become, and I feel like that’s shown in my performances.

“I want to prove that I’m capable of playing at this level, and that it’s not a big jump for me and I’m not at the deep end. I feel like I’ve shown that recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two loans before this were similar, but this is a massive learning curve. The thing about going out on loan is dealing with the hard stuff and the good stuff. You can’t get too high when you’re high or too low when you’re low. You’ve got to learn from your mistakes and keep trying to be positive.

“I want to keep more clean sheets and make more big saves in games. There’s been times where I’ve made mistakes, but I can hold my hands up more than anyone - I’ll be the first one to say that.”

Read your next story from the Gazette HERE.