Steve Bruce states Blackpool are working hard to ensure preparation is in place for a ‘big’ summer.

With 12 games of the season remaining, a late play-off push looks unlikely, with the Seasiders are currently 13 points off a place in the top six.

Unless there’s a long winning run and some luck elsewhere, the Fylde Coast outfit will be preparing for its third consecutive year in League One, on the back of their relegation from the Championship back in 2023.

Since arriving at Bloomfield Road in September, Bruce has overseen a change in style from previous head coach Neil Critchley.

With nine senior players out of contract at the end of the season, and the loanees set to return to their parent clubs, it’s set to be another big summer of transition for Blackpool.

“We’re trying to put something into place that is geared around the summer,” the Seasiders boss said.

“There’s people out of contract and there’s people who are on loan with us, so there’s a big summer ahead.

“We had a big January where eight players left and we brought three in. Like a lot of clubs at our level, there’s a big turnaround of players.

“There’s always pressure on football players, and if you’re out of contract or on loan then it’s a big time for you. The pressure is always about playing and playing well. I don’t think pressure will come into it because they’re used to it.”

Bruce admits the remainder of the current campaign could be used as an extended pre-season to continue the team’s transition to the way he wants to play.

“We’ve tried to make changes, and it was a big gamble in January to let a lot of players go,” he added.

“Let’s see if we can put something in place. Recruitment like in any club is key, we’ve got a big important summer ahead, and we’re all in it together.

“We can’t give anything up just yet (this season). We’re professional people, and we’re paid to win. We’ve got a few weeks to go, so let’s enjoy the run in and see what we can do.”

