Steve Bruce maps out Blackpool response to loss of key man as Hull City deal nears

Steve Bruce states Blackpool are active in the transfer market as they begin their preparations to fill a key role.

The Seasiders are set to lose Kyle Joseph in the next few days, after a fee was agreed with Hull City, allowing the striker to discuss personal terms with the East Yorkshire club.

With the ex-Wigan Athletic man left out of Blackpool’s matchday squad to take on Huddersfield Town, Bruce opted to name new signing Tom Bloxham up front alongside Ashley Fletcher for the 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road.

Joseph has proven to be an important figure for the Fylde Coast outfit this season, and is currently the club’s top scorer with seven goals in League One.

Bruce acknowledges it will be important to replace the 23-year-old, but is determined to do it properly.

“We’re active, but as I’ve said many times, we’ll only be active if the right one comes up,” he said.

“I won’t just get a makeshift, because you don’t improve or get better. If they are out there, then we will try to find them. We’ve made two good acquisitions this week, so let’s hope we can find another couple before we finish.

“There’s still a week or 10 days to go, so the madness hasn’t really started.

“If the right person is out there then we’ll act, if not I’ll be patient with it. Our Achilles' heel this year is not being able to take the chances we’ve had, in XG we’re top of the league, which says something about us.”

Despite now being one of Blackpool’s best players, Joseph’s first year at Bloomfield Road proved to be a frustrating time for the forward following his move from Swansea City in the summer of 2023.

After missing pre-season with a pre-existing injury, he then suffered a further blow on his debut - which kept him out for another three months.

After returning to action, he failed to nail down a regular place under Neil Critchley, and could only show brief signs of promise.

Since the appointment of Bruce back in September, Joseph has found his best form, and has been integral to the experienced head coach’s plans.

Reflecting on his time working with the forward, the Seasiders boss said: “He’s a smashing lad who’s dug in this season and led from the front, so we’re sorry to see him go.

“He’s everything I like in a football player, he gives everything he’s got. I’m delighted to have worked with him, he’s a smashing lad.

“We’re sad to lose him, but that’s football - everyone’s got their price whether you are Kyle Joseph or Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Hull are up against it at the bottom end of the Championship, so they are trying to get a centre forward in to help them. For attitude and commitment, they’re not going to get any better than Kyle - he’ll be a good asset for them.

“Sometimes you can’t stand in their way, it’s a bit life changing for the kid.”