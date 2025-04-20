Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states one of the first things Blackpool will do this summer is try to retain some of their loanees from this season.

The players who have arrived at Bloomfield Road on temporary deals have proven to be a success on the whole throughout the last 12 months.

Harry Tyrer, Elkan Baggott and Odel Offiah all made the move to the Fylde Coast last summer, while Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis were recruited back in January.

After making a number of changes to his squad during the winter transfer window, Bruce will be looking to shape his team further throughout his first off-season with the Seasiders.

The 64-year-old has already previously admitted that wants Everton goalkeeper Tyrer to remain with the club beyond the current campaign, following his progress throughout his first year in the EFL.

Meanwhile, Baggott and Offiah are currently out of contract with Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively in the summer, and could be available for free unless they are signed up for another year.

“I think they’ve both got options that I expect their parent clubs to take,” he said.

“We’ll have a busy summer for sure, we’ve got four or five of the lads on loan - who have all done well. In an ideal world, it’d be nice to keep them, but whether that’s possible, we’ll have to ask their parent clubs.

“We’ll see if any of them are available and ask the question. They’re all at a good age.

“Elkan (Baggott) is the one because he’s missed a lot with injury unfortunately, but Odel (Offiah) and the goalkeeper (Harry Tyrer) have done fantastically well; so has Niall (Ennis), and so has Sammy (Silvera) in a way, but he hasn’t played a lot. All of them have contributed.

“Elkan has been unfortunate that he’s picked up back-to-back injuries, but he’s fit now, so let’s see what we can do.”

Interest in Stoke man

Niall Ennis was pretty absent during the first half, and was replaced at half time.

Elsewhere, Blackpool are set to face competition from other teams in League One for the signature of Stoke City forward Ennis this summer.

In 14 League One outings, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net six times, as he has put his struggles of recent years behind him in Tangerine.

Football League World report that Wigan are eyeing up a move for the former Plymouth Argyle man, with Latics boss Ryan Lowe having worked with the striker during his time in the dugout at Home Park.

The ex-Preston North End head coach was appointed at the Brick Community Stadium last month following the sacking of Shaun Maloney, and will be looking to put his own stamp on his squad during the off-season.

Reacting to the reports linking Ennis with a move elsewhere, Bruce stated: “It’s his old manager, so it doesn’t surprise me. He’s done very well Niall, he’s enjoyed his football here. We’re delighted with what he’s done for us, so let’s have conversations and see what we can do.

“The move had done him the world of good and put him back in the spotlight, and he’s scored a few goals for us.

“I’d like to keep him if I could, but we’ll see what happens. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact that he belongs to Stoke, so if there’s a deal to be done, let’s see what we can do.

“I think he’s just enjoying it here, but in the next week or so I’ll have a sit down with him to see what his thoughts are, but Stoke are the ones we’ve got to get back first.”

