Steve Bruce states he wants his Blackpool side to represent exactly what the supporters want.

The Seasiders boss is approaching the six-month anniversary of his appointment at Bloomfield Road, having taken over the beginning of September.

In the time since, the club has experienced both highs and lows, and currently sit nine points off the League One play-off places.

Bruce was in attendance at the club’s latest fans forum on Monday night, where he discussed several topics with those in attendance.

The 64-year-old admits he wants to be as honest as possible with the Blackpool supporters, and admits there’s similarities to some of the other clubs he’s managed.

“They’ve been terrific since I walked through the door,” he said.

“The one thing I try to do is not to give them flannel. I try to say it the way it is, because that’s the way I am. Sometimes people take it the wrong way.

“I try to see it the way it is, and be as brutally honest as I can. I want the team to epitomise what they are and this town - which is hard working. I think they enjoy watching their team, which is very good.

“We got some great questions (at the fans forum), and I tried to answer them as honestly as I could. To have an association with them is terrific. The most important thing in any football club is the supporters.

“They’re a pretty straightforward bunch, so we’ve got to give them something to shout about, and that means we’re fully committed.

“It’s a little bit similar to when I was at Wigan down the road, and Hull. It’s difficult to assess the big, big clubs because there’s a general swell of everything.

“One thing I’ve never really done is look at social media, I’m not a fan of that thing. I try to be honest with the supporters and give them what they want to see.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it here, even though it’s not gone as well as I would’ve liked, but I believe we’re close.”

