Niall Ennis

Blackpool striker Niall Ennis has enjoyed an impressive start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Since making the move on loan from Stoke City last month, the 25-year-old has scored four goals in five appearances - including his brace in last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Crawley Town.

The forward’s impressive goal-scoring form has already raised questions over his longer term future, after being out of favour at the bet365 Stadium.

“It’s a straight loan,” Blackpool sporting director David Downes explained at the club’s recent fans forum.

“We spoke to him for a long time because it was evident he would come available, but given Stoke’s managerial situation, that had to bottom out a little bit.

“Without talking too much about the ins and outs of it, Niall is on a really good Championship contract with 18 months left. To be able to do something in January with him was incredibly difficult considering the contribution we’re making to his salary.

“In summer he’s got 12 months left - which is a little bit different. Stoke will have a decision to make whether they want to sell him or keep him.

“Ultimately, Niall is sat on a Championship contract he might not want to walk away from either and he might want to give a fist of it under Mark Robins in pre-season.

“From what I’m aware of, he’s really enjoying his time here. He likes the staff and he likes the environment, which I hope would put us in a positive place if we wanted to move on with anything in the summer.”

The fans forum on Tuesday night also raised questions over how the club approaches its recruitment, and who gets the final say.

“It’s a joint process really,” Downes added.

“Last Tuesday when we didn’t play, all of the coaching staff were out at games. The approach is a massive collective.

“There’s obviously a recruitment team and I sit at the top of that, but we never bring a player in that the head coach doesn’t want to bring in.

“The coaching staff are involved. The analyst is involved because they watch our opponents. We’d be daft not to draw on everyone’s opinions.”

Bruce’s impact

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce also weighed on the club’s approach to transfers, and the way he’s influenced certain decisions made in the last few months.

“With recruitment, there’s only been one window since I arrived, and we made a big call on a few players that left,” he stated.

“I believed the squad was too heavy, and we had too many. We decided that there were a few that were going to leave, and a couple in particular who wanted to go and play regular first-team football, like Jordan (Rhodes) for example.

Steve Bruce (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

“The recruitment side, with the three boys we’ve brought in, has been very good. It’s the most crucial part of the job.

“I’ve known Dave (Downes) for a long, long time, and it’s his job with the rest of the team, and all of us, to get that part right.

“If you get it right, then happy days. If you get it wrong, you start blowing money.

“I’ve been pleased with what we’ve done, the three lads that have come in have hit the ground running.”

