Malcolm Ebiowei has become Blackpool’s 10th signing of the summer.

Steve Bruce believes Malcolm Ebiowei will get Blackpool fans off their seats following his move to Bloomfield Road.

The 21-year-old has joined the Seasiders from Crystal Palace on a two-year contract, with a one-year option also included in his deal.

Ebiowei, who could make his debut away to Exeter City this weekend, provides Bruce with a much-needed additional wide option, and follows the arrival of Emil Hansson on loan from Birmingham City last week.

“We are delighted to welcome Malcolm and look forward to watching him in action,” the Blackpool boss told the club’s in-house media.

“He possesses real ability and is a tricky player to come up against. He is the kind of player that will get our supporters off their seats, and we look forward to welcoming him into the group this week.”

Ebiowei’s career so far

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

After making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time out on loan.

His first temporary stint came with Hull City in 2023, but was unable to contribute to any goal involvements in 12 outings for the East Yorkshire outfit.

In the second half of the following season he was sent out to RWDM Brussels. His time in Belgium didn’t prove to be a success either, with only five games coming his way.

His most-recent loan spell was with Oxford United in the Championship. Like his previous stints away from the Eagles, games were in short supply for the attacker, and he was sent back to South London halfway through the campaign.

