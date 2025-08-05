Malcolm Ebiowei has become Blackpool’s 10th signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have completed the signing of Malcolm Ebiowei on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace on a two-year contract, with a one-year option, and could make his debut in Saturday’s game away to Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

After making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United.

Additional option on the wing

Ebiowei becomes the Seasiders’ second signing in the space of a week following Emil Hansson’s arrival on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The left winger became the Seasiders’ ninth addition of the summer, and the second to make the move from St Andrew’s on a temporary deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending the last 12 months with the Blues, the newest arrival has already had a taste of life in the third tier, having featured 20 times for the Blues in their League One-winning campaign.

Hansson’s career so far

Emil Hansson (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.