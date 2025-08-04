Gallery: 27 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful giving their backing in disappointing opener

A crowd of 10,090 turned up to watch the Seasiders’ opening game of the League One campaign against Stevenage, but left the ground frustrated after a catalogue of errors saw Steve Bruce’s side suffer a 3-2 defeat.

The afternoon got off to a great start for those in Tangerine, with George Honeyman marking his debut with a goal after smashing a shot past Filip Marschall at the front post, but things went quickly downhill from there.

Jamie Reid had a goal put on a plate for him from a weak back pass from former Stockport County skipper Fraser Horsfall, before the Boro striker added a second from the penalty spot in the final seconds of the first half after a handball was given against ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe.

Following the restart, Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell was at fault while playing out, leading to Dan Kemp bagging the visitors’ third.

A late Niall Ennis goal provided some hope, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

