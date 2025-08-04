Gallery: 27 fantastic photos of the Blackpool faithful giving their backing in disappointing opener

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
It was a disappointing start to the season for the Blackpool faithful inside Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

A crowd of 10,090 turned up to watch the Seasiders’ opening game of the League One campaign against Stevenage, but left the ground frustrated after a catalogue of errors saw Steve Bruce’s side suffer a 3-2 defeat.

The afternoon got off to a great start for those in Tangerine, with George Honeyman marking his debut with a goal after smashing a shot past Filip Marschall at the front post, but things went quickly downhill from there.

Jamie Reid had a goal put on a plate for him from a weak back pass from former Stockport County skipper Fraser Horsfall, before the Boro striker added a second from the penalty spot in the final seconds of the first half after a handball was given against ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe.

Following the restart, Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell was at fault while playing out, leading to Dan Kemp bagging the visitors’ third.

A late Niall Ennis goal provided some hope, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s the best fan photos from Saturday afternoon:

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters gave Steve Bruce's side their backing on the opening day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolGeorge HoneymanBailey Peacock-FarrellSeasidersLeague One
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice