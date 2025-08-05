Former Blackpool midfielder Danny Philliskirk has made a full time move into coaching.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder Danny Philliskirk has taken on an academy coaching role with Oldham Athletic on a permanent basis.

The 34-year-old has held a part time position with the Greater Manchester outfit in recent years, but will now move away from playing to focus solely on his responsibilities at Boundary Park.

To facilitate this, his contract with National League North side Southport has been terminated.

Philliskirk had initially spent time on loan at Haig Avenue from AFC Fylde, before making the move permanent last summer.

“First and foremost, it’s been a pleasure to have played for Southport FC,” he told the Sandgrounders’ club website.

“It has been a difficult decision that has come two years earlier than I expected but I feel the time is right for me to make the transition. I would like to thank the gaffer, his staff and everyone else at the club for the support they have given me whilst making the decision.

“I wish everyone good luck for the upcoming season and I’ll be back to watch the lads at some point.”

Philliskirk’s career to date

Danny Philliskirk in action against Blackpool for AFC Fylde (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Philliskirk spent time in Chelsea’s youth ranks as a teenager, with his first taste of senior football coming during loan spells with Oxford United and Sheffield United.

In 2011 he joined the latter of the two on a permanent basis, but struggled for game time, and was sent to the Kassam Stadium once again on a temporary deal.

Following a brief stint with Coventry in 2013, the midfielder joined his hometown club Oldham - where he had spent time as a junior.

During his two-and-a-half stay with the Owls, he scored 25 goals and provided 14 assists in 124 appearances.

In January 2016 he made the switch to Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee, and was part of the squad that suffered relegation from League One.

The following season he made 18 appearances under Gary Bowyer, but missed the play-offs as the Seasiders returned to the third tier.

Philliskirk left Blackpool as a free agent in 2018, departing with 11 goals in 72 outings, but didn’t stray too far, with Fylde quickly adding him to their ranks.

